Lithuania’s plan is falling into place

It has been 24 years since Lithuania were at the EHF EURO for the first time and, in 1998, they looked like a team on the up, ready to soak in all the knowledge from that tournament. Yet they made some steps back, as future generations failed to keep up the high standard.

But with two backs with plenty of experience in the EHF Champions League Men, HC Motor teammates Aidenas Malasinkas and Jonas Truchanovicius, the Baltic side is now ready to take on future challenges.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

- How will they fare in their comeback at the EHF EURO?

The last time Lithuania reached the final tournament of the EHF EURO, current head coach Mindaugas Andriuska was still in the early days of his playing career and some of his players were just a few years old. After a 24-year wait, Lithuania are back in business, delivering on the promise Andriuska made when he was appointed in 2019 that he would lead the side to an international competition.

The path has been rocky and Lithuania are by no means a powerhouse, but they still boast a group of players that have been together for a long time. They also have plenty of international experience, including backs Jonas Truchanovicius, the only Lithuanian player to win the EHF Champions League, with Montpellier in 2018, or Aidenas Malasinkas, who has been a mainstay at HC Motor in the past seasons.

- Will the lack of experience hamper their development?

This is the big question regarding Lithuania, one that will define their experience at the EHF EURO 2022. From the preliminary 35-player roster called up by Andriuska, only 15 are plying their trade outside of Lithuania, with several doing the rounds in Germany’s lower leagues. It could prove decisive in a group featuring Norway, Russia and Slovakia, who boast players whose experience can decide a game.

Many of the domestic-based Lithuanian players have crossed paths with European teams in the third-tier EHF European Cup Men, but the EHF EURO is different and will make Lithuania pay if they are not at 100% when they travel to Slovakia.

- Will they win their second game at the EHF EURO?

Qualifying for the EHF EURO in 1998 was a highlight in Lithuanian handball, as they made it to the tournament as one of the just 12 participants and enjoyed one of the greatest wins in their history, 19:18 against hosts Italy. It is obviously still the only win secured by the Baltic team in the tournament.

This time around, a win at the EHF EURO 2022 could mean the progression to the main round, which would be an outstanding performance for the team. They earned their berth by taking an impressive 29:27 home win against Iceland, which proves that they can spring a surprise or two. In that match, Aidenas Malasinkas scored 12 times and if he can bring that form in Slovakia, Lithuania’s opponents could be in for a hard game.