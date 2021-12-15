Grubisic: “We never had anything like this”

All is set for second edition of EHF’s Respect Your Talent camp in Vienna. From 16 until 18 December, All-Star team players from the Women’s Under-17 EHF EURO and Championship will have an opportunity to meet their role models and learn from first-hand what it means to be a top professional player – something they all dream of.

This special off-court training camp brings the other side of handball closer to young talents outside of the court. One of the Respect Your Talent ambassadors is Croatian goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic, who will try to pass all her knowledge and experience the bright stars of the future.

Grubisic began her career with Lokomotiva Zagreb and her determination between the posts gave her the opportunity to play for some of Europe’s top clubs including Krim, Gyor and CSM Bucuresti, as well as the national team. The highlight of her career came in 2016 when she won the DELO Champions League with CSM Bucuresti and was awarded MVP of the final tournament.

Today, she is a role model for younger generations, but how was it when she was walking in their shoes? Who taught her, who was her support and did she have opportunity to meet her role models? Grubisic reveals all that ahead of the start of the camp.

“I was happy enough to be part of Lokomotiva, a club with tradition and many good players,” she says.

“However, I am aware that not all players had an opportunity like that, I’m very grateful. I was able to play with Klaudija Bubalo and Natasa Kolega in the beginning, later with Maida Arslanagic, Lidija Horvat and Nikica Pusic; all great players. I was lucky enough that I was being able to share court and locker room with them, and I learned a lot from them, as well as my coaches.”