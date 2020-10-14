We are back after a one-week break with round 4 of the EHF Champions League Men and four high-scoring matches have opened the action on Wednesday.

Stick with us here on the live blog for running coverage throughout on Thursday as we bring you updates on the most interesting games, clips from every match and take a look at what the handball world is saying about the action.

WEDNESDAY 14 OCTOBER

23:10

That makes it a wrap for the opening night of round 4 in the EHF Champions League Men.

Thanks for joining us and we are happy to welcome you back here on our live live blog on Thursday.

P.S.: Don't forget to check out the best shots of the night!

22:49

I mentioned Barça's most-goals-in-a-single-match record in the EHF Champions League earlier, and tonight against Zagreb they came very close to hitting that milestone of 46 goals again.

However, their 2009 record remained just out of reach, as you can read in our last match review of tonight.

22:38

Zagreb would not have seriously expected to turn the tide tonight in Barcelona, but a 18-goal defeat will truly hit them, and new coach Vlado Sola.

Work to do! And for tonight, all they can do is say "Congratulations" to Barça.

22:29

All four matches on Wednesday ended in a clear win for the home team. But which of those four teams stood out for you? Tell us in the poll!

22:12

Result: Barça 45, Zagreb 27. Phew!

21:58

Our last game tonight, Barça against Zagreb, is being led flawlessly by referees Charlotte and Julie Bonaventura.

It is their fourth match in the EHF Champions League Men, having been in charge of three games in the 2019/20 season.

I am mentioning that because the Bonaventura sisters are one of 10 referee pairs, all female!, who will officiate at the Women's EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark in December.

It will be the first ever European Championship completely led by female referees.

21:46

The last review from tonight's earlier matches: here you read how Kielce took an important win over Meshkov Brest to occupy second spot in group A.

21:42

One of the many highlights coming from the Palau Blaugrana tonight.

21:39

More reviews from earlier tonight coming your way: here you can read how Aalborg made it four from four by defeating Nantes for the Danish side's best ever start to an EHF Champions League season.

21:29

With a team scoring 24 goals in the first half, it is time to get the record books out.

At first glance, two records could be on the cards in Palau Blaugrana tonight:

Barça's club record for most goals in a single CL match - 46 against KIF Kolding in 2009;

against KIF Kolding in 2009; Zagreb's biggest defeat in a CL match - 43:21 against... Barça in 2015

21:22

Half-time in Spain, and the fourth substantial home victory of tonight is likely to come as Barça are 11 goals up against Zagreb, 24:13.

37 goals in one half... we have not seen that before in any EHF Champions League game this season.

21:16

We have some reviews from tonight online for you. Here you read how Veszprém continued their strong start to the season by downing Celje.

21:06

You got to feel for Sola and Zagreb... There just seems no way to stop this Barça side tonight, netting 16 (!) times in the opening quarter.

20:55

Time for a timeout: Barça storm into a 7:2 lead, so Zagreb head coach Sola needs to give his team additional instructions.

20:36

Imagine that you are appointed head coach at a club and the first EHF Champions League match with your new team is away at Barça...

Welcome to your new job, Vlado Sola!

The Zagreb head coach must turn the tide for the Croatians champions after starting the season with three straight defeats.

"It is not an easy task to take over the club in this kind of a situation .... I have to say it is an honour to lead a club like Zagreb," Sola says in this article on eurohandball.com.

20:30

Three down, one to go! Last, but certainly not least, on our Wednesday schedule is Barça against Zagreb, throwing off in 15 minutes.

The Spanish champions will need a win to follow Veszprém and Aalborg, who both extended their perfect records in group B to four wins from four matches earlier tonight.

And by now you surely know where you can watch Barça vs Zagreb... live on EHFTV of course.

20:22

Andreas Wolff gave yet another goalkeeping masterclass, helping Kielce to a comfortable win over Brest tonight.

20:16

Hurrah for the home teams!

> group A: Kielce vs Brest 34:27

> group B: Veszprém vs Celje 39:24

> group B: Aalborg vs Nantes 32:24

(see below for probably the best of Aalborg's 32 goals)

19:56

It is not Nantes' night in Denmark. The French side can't reproduce the kind of form that gave them that stunning away win at THW Kiel a few weeks ago.

27:18 down with 10 minutes left, they are now unlikely to keep Aalborg away from their fourth (!) straight win.

19:41

ICYMI: watch this Andreas Wolff save from the first half. (And if you already saw it, it is too good not to watch it again.)

19:31

My EHF colleague Björn Pazen makes me aware that Veszprém might be enjoying a huge half-time leading over Celje, in the battle between the Marguc brothers, the Celje player is well ahead:

Gasper Marguc 2, Gal Marguc 5...

19:26

Now this is what I call fire power...

19:23

So far this is the night of the home teams: Kielce hold a commanding 18:11 lead over Brest, and the exact same numbers apply to Veszprém against Celje. Meanwhile, Aalborg are up 16:9 against Nantes.

What can the visitors do in the second half?

19:09

This is how you want to start your match. Great steal, perfect finish!

19:03

Nantes are gradually reducing their substantial deficit from the opening minutes, closing the gap to hosts Aalborg now.

18:58

Lucky 7? After app. 10 minutes of play, all three home teams have scored seven times:

Kielce vs Brest 7:5

Veszprém vs Celje 7:4

Aalborg vs Nantes 7:2

18:47

These are the direct links to our EHFTV live streams:

Kielce vs Brest -> LIVE STREAM

Veszprém vs Celje -> LIVE STREAM

Aalborg vs Nantes -> LIVE STREAM

18:42

All three matches that are starting any minute now, have an interesting storyline:

Kielce and Brest, both on four points from three games, will play to become the closest follower of group A leaders Flensburg, who are still perfect with six from three;

both Veszprém (against Celje) and Aalborg (against Nantes) will put their 100% records in group B to the test;

and the third team that is yet to drop a point in group B will be featured in our late game tonight, when Barça take on Zagreb.

18:33

So we won't mess around tonight and start with THREE games (Kielce vs Brest / Aalborg vs Nantes / Veszprém vs Celje) at the same time, all throwing off at 18:45 CEST.

Remember you can watch all the action live on EHFTV, and, yes, there is a multiscreen option so no need to pick just one game, you can watch them all!

18:18

Good evening! We are less than half an hour away from the throw-off of round 4 in the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21. We have four matches in total for you tonight and three more coming up tomorrow - and it is all LIVE on EHFTV!

Check today's schedule here:

17:00

In their first ever meeting tonight, there is a lot at stake for both Aalborg and Nantes.

While the French visitors are eager to add their second win of the season, the Danish hosts want to keep their winning streak intact on their way to, as team captain René Antonsen puts it on Instagram, "something great."

Throw-off is at 18:45 CEST live on EHFTV.

15:52

Both competing in their 26th campaign, Veszprém and Celje combined are bringing 52 seasons of EHF Champions League experience to the court tonight!

For all the battles those two icons of European club handball have fought against each other over the years, it is pretty unbelievable that Celje have left the court as winners only once: in November 2007, when they defeated Veszprém 28:23 in a home game.

Could the Slovenian side turn the tide and finally get their first win on Hungarian ground tonight? You can watch the game live on EHFTV at 18:45 CEST.

14:16

In the only group A game tonight, Kielce host Brest in a battle for second place behind flawless Flensburg.

EHF journalist Kevin Domas caught up with Kielce's Nicolas Tournat and concluded that the French line player has found his stride in Poland.

Read the interview with Tournat here.

12:40

This week, some of European club handball’s most famous faces are joining EHF Marketing and its official charity partner for the EHF Champions League Men, Plan International, by raising awareness following the International Day of the Girl Child.

In the fight against violence to young girls, this year’s campaign focuses on the topic of online harassment under the headline Free to be online? Girls’ and young women’s experiences of online harassment following Sunday’s (11 October) International Day of the Girl Child.

EHF Champions League Men clubs, plus stars such as Plan International ambassador Kentin Mahe, David Razgor, Lasse Svan and Adria Figueras, have lent their support to the campaign, which comes in the wake of a newly released survey conducted by Plan International and the subsequent launch of the global campaign #FreeToBeOnline.

11:45

Aalborg, Veszprém and Barça all head into this evening's encounters with 100% winning records in group B. With all three teams playing at home, we could see them all maintain that perfect start and it would be no surprise to see them do so.

Perhaps the team most in danger today is Aalborg as they face a weakened but spirited Nantes, who already scored a massive away win against Kiel in round 2.

Nantes goalkeeper Cyril Dumoulin Tweeted "After 3 'prestige' matches, here is a very important meeting against a direct opponent in Aalborg! The opportunity to be in tune with our ambition."

You can feel just how big this match is for them and it will be one to keep an eye on.

11:22

Just the one clash from group A this evening and it is a big one between two teams in joint-second place, Lomza Vive Kielce and HC Meshkov Brest.

In the 10 previous meetings, Kielce only lost one, back in 2017. However, the teams look much more evenly matched this time around, particularly after Brest's victory over PSG in the previous round. With Stas Skube running the Meshkov attack, a home victory is far from certain.

11:03

After being treated to three weeks in a row, I know round 3 feels like a long time ago, so let us refresh our memories of what happened by looking back at the best individual performances that week.

10:45

Good morning everyone! Did you miss the EHF Champions League Men last week? If so, never fear, it is back with a full schedule this Wednesday evening.

18:45 CEST - Aalborg vs Nantes, Veszprém vs Celje, Kielce vs Brest

20:45 CEST - Barça vs Zagreb

With a mere eight hours until throw-off, you have plenty of time to check out this week's preview piece.