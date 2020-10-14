Veszprém’s goal machine runs on full throttle

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 39:24 (18:11)



141 goals and four victories in the first four group matches of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 are a true statement: Telekom Veszprém are ready for next week’s big clash with Barça.

On Wednesday, Veszprém were much too strong for RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, leaving the Slovenian champions clearly behind with a 15 goal gap.

For the first time since the 2017/18 season, Veszprém started their international campaign with four victories, Celje remain on zero points

23:13 in the 36th minute was the first double-digit advance for the victors

39 goals was the highest number scored this season in the competition for Veszprém after 37 each against Motor and Zagreb

Celje’s series of defeats against Veszprém continued, it was their 13th defeat in 15 EHF Champions League matches and their 10th in a row

With the 39:24 result, Veszprém have scored an average of 35.25 goals in their first four matches

Young Gal wins the duel of Marguc brothers

There was only one statistic in which Celje were ahead on Wednesday night and that was the family duel of the Marguc brothers.

Young brother Gal, 24, scored seven goals for the visitors, while Gasper, 30, netted four times for the hosts. Both are right wings, and both count on their counter-attack strength. Gasper Marguc joined Veszprém in 2014.