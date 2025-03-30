Ludwigsburg go through despite MOTW loss; Odense join them
HB Ludwigsburg conceded a 23:26 loss in the Match of the Week against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, but the German champions progressed to the EHF Champions League Women 24/25 quarter-finals with a 54:47 win on aggregate. Odense Håndbold also made it to the quarter-finals for the third season in a row, beating Storhamar Handball Elite, 25:21 in the second leg, for a 58:41 aggregate win.
The season isn’t over, only the European season is. Today, Ludwigsburg were there even in tough moments—with goals, with saves. They played excellently. We tried to do what we believed in and what we wanted. But it was almost impossible.
It was a very tough game, and Krim played well. We made some foolish mistakes. I'm not happy with the defeat, but I'm happy to advance.
I think we played really good actually. We created a lot of chances but in the second half we didn't hit the goal enough. Defensively we were very good and overall it was a good performance.
I am very satisfied with my team and you can look on the scoreboard and see that we only lost with four and that is fine. We have an amazing goalkeeper and I think we can be proud of this performance.