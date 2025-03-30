Jovanka Radicevic: “I loved every game, I enjoyed every game”
Sunday 30 March 2025, 15:28 hrs. local time, in Tivoli Arena Ljubljana. The end. Not only the end of the EHF Champions League play-off match Krim Ljubljana vs. HB Ludwigsburg. The final buzzer marked the end of a very special and highly successful EHF Champions League story. Match number 259 in 21 consecutive seasons in the EHF Champions League was the last one for Jovanka Radicevic.
I think for me it's enough. But I'm really happy for everything that I did in my career, and the way how I did. I really want to say thank you to all the fans in every country who supported me all these years. In handball, 26 years mean a lot. I loved every game, I enjoyed every game. It was hard to play this final game, but I should be proud of everything that I did.
Everybody asked me: Why don't you play as long as you can? But I really think that it's most important that every athlete knows when it's enough. I wanted to finish, when fans and people remember me in a great shape, not to wait that I cannot play anymore.