Jovanka Radicevic: “I loved every game, I enjoyed every game”

Last summer, Radicevic announced to finish her career at the end of the 2024/25 season.” I take every decision carefully, both in life and in sports. This decision came from the heart. I am more than proud of everything I have achieved in my 26 years of playing handball. When I look back through all the challenges since I was a little girl, I see a path that was hard, but fulfilling. At the end, it was all worth it,” says Radicevic.

Month by month, week by week, the number of matches were ticking down for her: “I really was counting down the number of matches still ahead. I had prepared my head that this will be the last season for me. But everybody asked me: Why don't you play as long as you can? But I really think that it's most important that every athlete knows when it's enough. I wanted to finish, when fans and people remember me in a great shape, not to wait that I cannot play anymore.”

Handball changed rapidly in those years of Radicevic’s career – and so she changed: “You can't compare yourself at the beginning of your career to who you are now. Every player faces obstacles, but I do believe you mature with every game you play, with every tournament. From my first day to my last, my desire for training, competition, and to be the best have been my main driving forces. Besides some tactical and technical things that changed from year to year, I progressed the most in mental strength,” she said in the EHF series “Handball through my eyes”.

In future, Radicevic will continue spreading all her knowledge, experience and passion to young players: “For sure, I will have my camp for girls from 12 to 18 years. I will continue to work with kids every summer in my country. I will do this and I will also have a lot of other opportunities, but really I don't want to stay in professional handball right now. I need one year of rest.”

And still, there is a completely different job opportunity in Joka’s head: to open a beauty salon. “Beauty things are interesting for me. We are women, we take care on this, we want to look nice. It's still true, because I really like this kind of things.”