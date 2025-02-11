Luis Frade: “A crucial match for the rest of the season”

At the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship in Norway, Denmark and Croatia, his Portuguese side were the true surprise package; for the first time, they were among the top eight after beating teams such as Norway, Spain and Brazil, then, they beat Germany in the quarter-final after extra-time. In the semi-final against eventual champions Denmark, Portugal were well beaten, before falling just short of their first ever medal in any men’s competition by losing the bronze medal match 34:35 against France.
“Of course, we were really sad, as when you make it to the semis, you want to win a medal, but one week later we all realise that we achieved a really great result for Portugal," Frade says.
While Frade’s role in the national team was more or less focused on defence as his line playing counterpart Victor Iturritza played an outstanding tournament in attack – making the All-star Team – Frade is the number one at both ends of the court when playing for Barça. After Ludovic Fabregas left for One Veszprém, the Portuguese player’s job is to teach the young line players at his club, such as Oscar Grau Ibanez or Javier Rodriguez. With 34 goals in 10 group matches, Frade is third-highest Barça scorer in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season, below Melvyn Richardson (45) and Aleix Gómez (39).
“No matter, if we are the favourites or not, we try everything to return to Cologne,” says Frade. This year, many more Portuguese players could be part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, as in group A, Sporting CP are having a great season and are currently in third place.
“It would be outstanding for Portuguese handball if they could make it all the way. Sporting play with speed and have a lot of talents in their squad,” he adds.
But right now, the only focus is on Aalborg – and on the MOTW on Wednesday, which will feature four newly-crowned world champions from Denmark: Henrik Møllgaard, Thomas Arnoldsen and Simon Hald for Aalborg and All-star Team goalkeeper Emil Nielsen of Barça.
“Emil is a legend in Denmark, it will hopefully be a beloved reception for him on home soil, and I am sure this match will be a special one for him,” Frade believes. All four world champions will receive an award prior to throw-off.
“Both sides know (each other) extremely well from the last years, and seeing the number of Aalborg players in the Danish squad, you know how strong they are,” concludes Frade.
One thing will be different from the reverse fixture, however; in November, Aalborg parted company with their coach Maik Machulla, who will take over German side Rhein-Neckar Löwen in July. The Danish club has now announced that interim leader and former assistant coach Simon Dahl will be the long-term head coach with a contract until 2027.