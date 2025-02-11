Luis Frade: “A crucial match for the rest of the season”

Back in 2021, Luis Frade became the first Portuguese player to win the top flight competition in European club handball. Only six months earlier, the powerful line player played in his first EHF Champions League final in Cologne, losing to THW Kiel. Now, at the age of 26, Frade has three such trophies to his name, including the second final victory against Aalborg in 2024, which was much closer (31:30) than the first one (36:23).

In this season’s reverse fixture at home in October, Barça took another clear 35:27 win against the Danish champions to continue their outstanding run of victories. Ahead of Wednesday's MOTW, Barça have won all 13 duels with the Danish side.

“I hope for Wednesday, we can play against them like we did in the previous years, as this match is already real crucial for the rest of the season,” says Frade.

Barça top group B after 10 rounds with 17 points, Aalborg are third with 13 points on their account. If the defending champions win again and consolidate first place, it would take them much closer to securing direct qualification for the quarter-finals.

“Of course, one of our main goals in any season – besides winning all trophies in Spain – is making it to the FINAL4 in Cologne,” says the Portuguese line player, who joined Barça in the summer of 2020 from Sporting CP after starting his career at Aguas Santas.

Since then, he has won all domestic titles in Spain, including the most recent just last weekend. For the fifth time since his arrival in Barcelona, he lifted the Spanish cup trophy, after beating Bidasoa Irun in Saturday’s semi-final in Lanzarote, 35:27, and winning the final only 18 hours later, 37:34 against Torrelavega.

“To play an event like this one week after the final day of the World Championship was really tough, especially as we had to travel to Lanzarote. But finally, we won the trophy,” says Frade.