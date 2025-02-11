Montpellier, Flensburg extend winning streaks as main round opens

Montpellier, Flensburg extend winning streaks as main round opens

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
11 February 2025, 20:45

Montpellier Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt both kept their winning streaks from the group matches going when they headed into the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round on Tuesday. Montpellier downed HC Kriens-Luzern 31:27 in the highlight match, while Flensburg won the all-German duel at VfL Gummersbach 36:31 thanks to the unstoppable trio of Johannes Golla, Simon Pytlick, and Emil Jakobsen, who combined for 25 goals.

Elsewhere, European debutants Limoges Handball started the main round with an impressive 36:32 away win at Ystads IF HF in Sweden. Norwegian centre back Tobias Grøndahl saved a point for his Danish side GOG at Fraikin BM. Granollers by scoring his 13th goal of the night and making it 36:36 in the closing seconds.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP I

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 31:27 (16:15)

Boosted by their frenetic crowd in the stands, Montpellier Handball secured a close but deserved victory, as they were ahead for almost the entire 60 minutes. After an equal first half, in which Kriens-Luzern briefly led by two goals (10:8) thanks to their strong Croatian line player Marin Sipic, the hosts took control. In the middle of the second half, their improvement in defence was the key for a 9:3 run and a 25:18 lead, but the Swiss side never gave up. Luzern’s Kevin Bonnefoi won the duel of the French goalkeepers on both sides, saving an overall of 13 shots, more than Rémi Desbonnet and Charles Bolzinger combined for. In the end, a double strike from Djordje Cikusa I Jelicic decided the match. Sipic with seven and Ahmed Hesham with six goals were the to scorers. Kriens-Luzern remain on the two points they had taken with them from the group matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250211 ELM MR R1 Text

IN OTHER MATCHES:

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs GOG (DEN) 36:36 (18:17)

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs Limoges Handball (FRA) 32:36 (14:16)

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 31:36 (19:18)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 1
Patricia Glorion
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 2
Patricia Glorion
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 3
Patricia Glorion
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 4
Be.A.Star-Productions
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 5
Be.A.Star-Productions
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 6
Be.A.Star-Productions
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 7
Jeanette Lindeskog
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 8
Jeanette Lindeskog
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 9
Jeanette Lindeskog
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 10
Xavier Solanas
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 11
Xavier Solanas
20250211 ELM MR R1 Gallery 12
Xavier Solanas

photos main & in-text: Patricia Glorion; gallery: as stated.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 10 24 Fcbhandbolvsmagdeburg 149
Previous Article Luis Frade: “A crucial match for the rest of the season”
20250211 ELM MR R1 Main 2
Next Article Melsungen, Kiel draw in German derby; Bidasoa get comeback win

Latest news

More News