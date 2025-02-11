Montpellier, Flensburg extend winning streaks as main round opens

Montpellier Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt both kept their winning streaks from the group matches going when they headed into the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round on Tuesday. Montpellier downed HC Kriens-Luzern 31:27 in the highlight match, while Flensburg won the all-German duel at VfL Gummersbach 36:31 thanks to the unstoppable trio of Johannes Golla, Simon Pytlick, and Emil Jakobsen, who combined for 25 goals.

Elsewhere, European debutants Limoges Handball started the main round with an impressive 36:32 away win at Ystads IF HF in Sweden. Norwegian centre back Tobias Grøndahl saved a point for his Danish side GOG at Fraikin BM. Granollers by scoring his 13th goal of the night and making it 36:36 in the closing seconds.