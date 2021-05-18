Machulla: “We need to keep cool and clever”

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are on the brink of yet another quarter-final exit in the EHF Champions League, after their 26:21 defeat in Aalborg in the first leg last week.

On Wednesday at 20:45 CEST, Flensburg need an outstanding performance to have a chance of making it to the EHF FINAL4 on 12/13 June.

“It is not fifty-fifty anymore. Aalborg have the upper hand and they have the match ball right in their hands,” Flensburg coach Maik Machulla said on the eve of the second leg.

“Five goals are a huge margin for the second leg. And as we scored so few goals at Aalborg, we definitely need to win by six.”

Flensburg are in the Champions League quarter-final for the 13th time since 2004. However, they have advanced to the semi-final on just four occasions – most recently in 2014, when they went on to win the trophy.

The ninth quarter-final exit is looming.

“We will include those great moments from Cologne in our preparation, some of our players have never been there, others have been part of this huge success in 2014,” said Machulla, who was assistant of head coach Ljubomir Vranjes in 2014 and was even listed as a player on the official match report of the final.