Nahi: “Only our performance will get us through”

Still only 21, Paris Saint-Germain HB left wing Dylan Nahi has a lot of EHF Champions League experience under his belt. He is already in his fifth season, having made his debut at age 15, and has been at three EHF FINAL4 events.

Familiar with international club handball, Nahi knows that PSG can still make it to the EHF FINAL4 again – despite the 31:29 loss in the first quarter-final leg at THW Kiel last week.

“We had mixed feelings after the game,” Nahi said. “Kiel are a great team, they are the titleholders, so to come back with only a two-goal deficit is not a bad result. But we were ahead by four at some point, so we hoped for a better turnout, too.”

The return leg on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST has been labelled the Match of the Week. PSG will count on 800 spectators, as this is their third game with fans attending since the start of the Champions League season.

Any outside support will be welcome for the French side, but Nahi said that “we will be the ones on the court. We were dying to see our fans again, so we are very happy, but we know that only our performance will get us through to the EHF FINAL4, so we remain very focused.”