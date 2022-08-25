Magdeburg aiming to utilise enthusiasm and experience

Magdeburg, who will meet the likes of Telekom Veszprém HC, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and FC Porto in group A, are hoping for a long-lasting adventure in their fifth EHF Champions League season.

Main facts

sealed their Machineseeker EHF Champions League spot by winning their first Bundesliga title since 2001

first Champions League appearance since 2005/06 – after winning the competition in the 2001/02 season

won the EHF Cup three times (1999, 2001 and 2007) and the premiere of the EHF European League Men in 2020/21, but were European League runners-up in 2021/22 after losing 40:39 to SL Benfica in the final

said farewell to goalkeeper Jannick Green (to PSG) and line player Magnus Gullerud (Kolstad) at the end of last season

the only two new arrivals are both Swiss internationals: goalkepeer Nikola Portner and line player Lucas Meister

Most important question: Will Magdeburg be able to cope with Europe's top teams?

In the EHF European League Men, SC Magdeburg were in a class of their own in the last two seasons, except in the 2022 final when they suffered their first European defeat since they lost against Alingsas HK in November 2020. But the level in the Champions League is different from the European League.

Magdeburg proved their strength in marching through the last Bundesliga season, clearly leaving top sides such as THW Kiel, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Füchse Berlin behind. The squad is deep and well-rehearsed, and SCM can count on their incredible home strength and an enthusiastic crowd.

They are definitely among the candidates to make it to the quarter-finals – but the matches against Veszprém and PSG in the group phase will answer whether or not Magdeburg are already contenders for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.

With players such as Ómar Ingi Magnusson and the Danish duo of Michael Damgaard and Magnus Saugstrup in their squad, Magdeburg do not have many teams to fear.

Under the spotlight: Ómar Ingi Magnusson

The left-handed Icelander was the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2022, top scorer of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season and Magdeburg's top scorer in all competitions in the previous two seasons. The right back is a goal machine, highly efficient in one-against-one play, but also on counter attacks and from the penalty line.

Thanks to his outstanding performances, Magnusson was awarded the best Bundesliga player last season. After arriving from Danish side Aalborg in 2020, he has scored more than 500 Bundesliga goals in two seasons. Magnusson will be one of the shining stars in the EHF Champions League as well.

How they rate themselves

A whole region is enthusiastic about Magdeburg's return to Europe's top-flight competition.

"It will be a fantastic feeling for the fans, the city and the region to hear the Champions League anthem in the GETEC Arena again after so many years. It’s very exciting and we’re humbly approaching this competition. It was our goal to lock horns with the best teams in Europe. We have now achieved that and are looking forward to many exciting games in packed halls," said manager Marc-Henrik Schmedt.

For Norwegian-born team captain Christian O’Sullivan, the biggest motivation is to see "how we match up against the best teams in Europe".

"We have finally reached the group stage of the Champions League and are looking forward to the challenges ahead. I am sure the first home game is going to be special. It is a long time since the club has played in the Champions League, and I think the atmosphere will be amazing,” added O’Sullivan.

What the numbers say?

Magdeburg had to wait 21 years for their second Bundesliga title in Germany. Since then, the club with one of the longest traditions in German handball had many ups and downs, but since 2015 they have been constant participants in Europe’s second-tier competitions.

Magdeburg's last Champions League appearance in 2005/06 ended in the Last 16, when they were eliminated by FC Barcelona.

Newcomers and departures

Newcomers: Nikola Portner (Chambery Savoie HB), Lucas Meister (GWD Minden)

Departures: Magnus Gullerud (Kolstad Handball), Jannick Green (Paris Saint-Germain HB)

Past achievements

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 5

Winners (1): 2001/02

Semi-final (1): 2003/04

Quarter-final (1): 2002/03

Last 16 (1): 2005/06

Other

EHF European League: Winners (1) 2020/21; Runners-up (1): 2021/22

EHF Cup: Winners (3) 1998/99, 2000/01, 2006/07

IHF European Champions Cup (forerunner of Champions League): Winners (2) 1977/78, 1980/81

EHF Champions Trophy: Winners (2) 2000/01, 2001/02

IHF Super Globe: Winners (1) 2021; Runners-up (1) 2002

German league (2): 2001, 2022

German Cup (2): 1996, 2016

German Super Cup (2): 1996, 2001