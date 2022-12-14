Magdeburg put an end to Paris’ winning streak

While PSG struggled in the first half, being led by four at the break, their defence helped them turn things around. As goalkeeper Mike Jensen was making save after save, Gisli Kristjansson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson were again a goal-scoring unit, helping Magdeburg to celebrate their first away win since round one.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 33:37 (19:15)

Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson delivered an almost perfect start to the game, scoring five of his team’s six goals to give them an early three-goal advantage

Jannick Green helped Paris turn things around, stopping nine in the first half to put the hosts ahead by four at the break

the half-time break obviously helped the visitors settle their defence, as they only conceded 14 goals in the second half

at the other end of the court, the Icelandic duo of Gisli Kristjansson and Magnusson scored a combined 21 goals

Paris were never in the position to turn things around, as Mike Jensen stopped 10 goals to keep his team on top

thanks to this win, Magdeburg secure third place in the group ahead of the festive season while Paris are now threatened by Veszprém

Mike Jensen wins the Danish goalkeeper confrontation

In the battle between Jannick Green and Mike Jensen, the Paris goalkeeper might have taken the first half, but the Magdeburg keeper definitely won the game. Green made nine saves in the first half to put Paris ahead, but the 10 that Jensen made – mostly after the break – helped Magdeburg come back, and then pull away on the scoreboard. Not conceding between minutes 40 and 45, Mike Jensen was definitely the key factor for SCM.