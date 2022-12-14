GOG finish 2022 on a winning high
Although GOG had surprised almost everyone in the first rounds of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the Danish side have struggled to take points lately. In fact, before hosting Porto, they had lost their last three games – but snatched a 34:33 win on Wednesday.
Magnus Andersson's FC Porto gave GOG more than a fierce fight on the court, taking the lead early and remaining in the game for 60 minutes. But Tobias Thulin’s save in the last minute ruined all of their efforts, while Simon Pytlick scored two important goals to make sure GOG would finish 2022 on a high.
GROUP A
GOG (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR) 34:33 (15:13)
- both teams shared the momentum in the first half, but none of them was able to take a bigger advantage than two goals
- Porto led early in the game, thanks to a couple of saves by Sebastian Frandsen, while GOG broke away on the half-time buzzer, with Lukas Jørgensen scoring at the last second
- the two teams remained neck-and-neck for most of the second half, Morten Olsen and Emil Madsen answering every goal scored by Porto
- a red card against Daymaro Salina, as well as a save from Tobias Thulin in the last minute, made the game turn GOG’s way
- Morten Olsen finished as the top scorer, netting 10 for the hosts, while Leonel Fernandes scored six for the visitors
- with this victory, GOG made sure they will spend Christmas in fifth place, while Porto remain last, with one point
Two final minutes that proved to be decisive
Unlike the first confrontation between the two teams, the return leg was decided in the last two minutes. Porto had given GOG a fierce resistance, but all of it was ruined by Simon Pytlick, who netted two quick goals before taking a harsh foul from Daymaro Salina that the referees punished with a red card. On the following action, Tobias Thulin saved the equaliser against Rui Silva, securing the win for GOG.
It was a tough game tonight. We knew that they would play physical, and they managed to run the fastbreaks with us, so they closed us down and they took out the speed of the game. We will feel it in our bodies tomorrow.
Of course, its bitter to lose these games. Last time we met we had a really hard game, and this time we did better. Morten Olsen is an amazingly good player, and perhaps we were a little naive in the defence against him in the first half. And also in the second half we need to help our goalkeepers more. We had enough chances, and almost in every attack we managed to come to good chances, but we miss a lot this year, and I don’t know why and of course that is hard.