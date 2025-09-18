First Magdeburg win on Barça ground; Veszprém open account
SC Magdeburg made history on Thursday night: For the first time ever, they won at Barcelona, thanks to a heroic performance from goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 2 Match of the Week.
We did a very good game in attack. In defence we did not recover so well, but we were very good on the attack. We do not play only for us, but also for the symbol we carry on the chest, and that's why we have such a good connection with our fans.
They were better in 60 minutes. To suffer 41 goals is too much. We have to learn. We committed too many errors in defence. The defence was a disaster.
It was a tough away game. A tough match but a good match. A lot of things could be better for sure but we missed too much and could never find the real way to stop especially Mathias Gidsel and Tobias Grøndahl. Both were too good for us today, so fair enough that Berlin won.
It was a great feeling for all of us. I was more than impressed by our one-versus-one situations — in the attack but also in the defence. Max Darj and Mijajlo Marsenic did an amazing job, and in the offence we had good situations with Mathias Gidsel and also Tobias Grøndahl. The biggest difference was that we led the game from our point of view in the one-versus-one situtations. My players deserve a big applause today.
It was a tough fight. A big team against us. We came here to do our best and challenge them. In the end, we had that nine-minute period in the second half where Corrales killed us. A great goalkeeper decided the game, and of course at this level you always get punished. It’s the small details, but in the end, we lost against a better team and a better goalkeeper. We’ll keep our heads up and continue to fight.
We played a very good game, with high intensity. The team was focused. We started concentrated against a strong opponent, and I am really happy with the guys. I’m especially happy for Rodrigo Corrales. I think he deserves a game like this in Veszprém because sometimes it has been difficult for him, but he always stays focused on helping the team. I’m also very happy because today the fans supported him a lot. What I want is to build this strong connection, this good atmosphere between the team and the supporters. We can promise that we will fight every single day for them.
We put a good effort but we couldn’t win. I’m proud of the boys but it’s always tough to lose at home. I’m feeling personally good, but my only goal is to help the team.
I know both penalty shooters, Ian Barrufet and Aleix Gómez, from the national team. Maybe I know even better Aleix, but both are so good. At the end it wasn’t a goal but a happy moment for us. I think every time we meet each other, Barça and Magdeburg, is a clash of titans. And today it was like this again.
We need to feel proud of this team. Now, in the locker room, you can only see sad and angry faces. It means that these guys believe — believe we can do it. Now, we have to think of the next match. I hope we can at least win the respect of everybody who saw this.
It was an important win for us and we're happy with the two points. I'm also extremely happy with the team spirit, because it was a difficult match. We controlled the first 20 minutes but made some mistakes towards the end of the first half, but we found our rhythm in the second half.