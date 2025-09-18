After Plock on Wednesday night, Magdeburg, Sporting and Füchse each took their second wins in the same number of matches. PSG were close to stumbling against Eurofarm Pelister on home ground, but came away with the victory.

the 15th save from Hernandez earnt SC Magdeburg their first victory ever at Barcelona; the Spaniard stopped a post-buzzer penalty from Ian Barrufet to secure a 22:21 win

2024/25 semi-finalists HBC Nantes still wait for their first points after a 30:25 defeat at Veszprém, beaten by 14 goals from French duo Hugo Descat and Nedim Remili

the fans in Lisbon saw an incredible number of goals — 78, as Sporting defeated Kielce 41:37 in a match with almost no defence, led by a combined 18 goals from Francisco Costa and Salvador Salvador

like Sporting, Füchse Berlin took their second victory, 31:28, beating Aalborg for the third time within four months, backed by goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev

a 7:0 run in the last nine minutes and 11 goals from Elohim Prandi prevented PSG from a home defeat against Eurofarm Pelister, as the French side took a 33:27 win

GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-0

Top scorers: Francisco Costa 9/10, Salvador Salvador 9/10 (Sporting Clube de Portugal), Szymon Sicko (Industria Kielce), 8/13 Industria Kielce

Boosted by their dominant 37:28 win against Kolstad last week, Kielce started full of confidence and efficiency in the first duel ever between the clubs. But this strong period only lasted until the score of 11:11 in minute 17, when Sporting pulled ahead easily, as neither of Kielce’s goalkeepers had an impact after their outstanding performance against Kolstad in round 1. Within nine minutes Sporting scored a 7:1 run, backed by a strong performance from playmaker Salvador Salvador, who scored five of his nine goals before the break. The five-goal advantage for the hosts after 30 minutes was well-deserved, thanks to a better defence and higher efficiency in attack. Nothing changed after the break, though Kielce improved in attack — in a match where neither team seemed to care about defending. When Kielce’s leading scorer Artsem Karalek was sent off with a red card in minute 43, the visitors lost an important option. On the other hand, Francisco Costa, in a match without his brother and key Sporting attacker Martim, was the top scorer, alongside Salvador, with nine strikes. The goal fest was decided when Salvador scored his last goal for 39:33.