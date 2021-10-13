Magic Sicko leads Kielce to impressive victory

While Talant Dujshebaev made the choice at throw-off to leave some key players, including his son and captain Alex, on the bench, that did not prevent Lomza Vive Kielce from seizing control in the opening minutes of their EHF Champions League Men group B clash against SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

Thanks to an impressive offensive efficiency, highlighted by Szymon Sicko’s crazy first half performance, the Polish side dominated a one-sided game to add a third victory, 37:29, to their winning run.

GROUP B

Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 37:29 (21:16)

Kielce’s offence fired on all cylinders in the first half, with 91 per cent of their attempts hitting the back of Flensburg’s net

after a quick 3:0 run to start the match, Kielce took a five-goal lead many times during the first half and returned to the dressing room at half-time with a 21:16 advantage

despite Aaron Mensing delivering his best performance this season, scoring nine goals, Flensburg could not come back and trailed by nine goals in the 44th minute

the two sides’ best scorers netted nine goals: Kielce’s Szymon Sicko and Flensburg’s Aaron Mensing

Kielce are temporarily the leaders of group B with six points, while Flensburg remain without any points in last place

Szymon Sicko’s crazy first half

After just 20 minutes of Wednesday night's game, Szymon Sicko had already beaten his best performance in an EHF Champions League match by scoring five goals. But the 24-year-old Polish left back did not stop there, as he netted two more times before the break.

If Talant Dujshebaev made the most of the game’s scenario to use his bench, Sicko used the couple of minutes that he played in the second half to take his total to nine goals from nine shots, making this the best night of his short career in the Champions League.