Mark your calendars – men’s playing schedule set

The schedule for the first ten playing rounds of the EHF Champions League Men has been confirmed.

The exact playing dates and times for the group phase encounters will be announced shortly but players and fans alike can already begin planning which games they are going to mark down as must-see TV once the competition rolls around in September.

Barça begin their title defence on 15/16 September with a tricky away trip to SG Flensburg-Handewitt, headlining an opening round with plenty of exciting clashes, including Telekom Veszprém HC vs Paris Saint-Germain HB and the return of 2018 champions Montpellier HB facing a rejuvenated MOL-Pick Szeged.

Last season’s runners-up Aalborg will enjoy their first home match in round 2, welcoming Montpellier to town on 22/23 September in front of an expectant and excited home crowd.

And Xavi Pascual has a quick homecoming in-store on 13/14 October as he takes his new club Dinamo Bucuresti to Barça and tries to cause an upset against the team he led so brilliantly for 12 years.

The complete overview of the two groups and the schedule for the opening 10 rounds can be found here.