Marsenic: “We do not only have artists — we also have workers”

It is not only because of their impressive performance in the EHF Champions League that Berlin will arrive in Cologne full of confidence: They are on an unbeaten streak of 13 matches in the Bundesliga and lead the ranking, equal on points with MT Melsungen and one ahead of SC Magdeburg — the other German side at the EHF FINAL4 this year.
“Right now, we are really strong. The team fits on the highest level, mainly thanks to our high-speed attack and the huge number of goals we score. And we know that if we concede less than 28 goals, we normally win a match.”
Sometimes, in the training sessions, even the defence boss is surprised by how fast Berlin play. “But it is true what they say — only defence wins trophies, and this saying is even more relevant in Cologne, where usually the teams do not score that much.”
Therefore, the Serbian axis with goalkeeper Milosavljev and Marsenic is highly important: “We both know our importance for the team, as every player knows his exact role. And it is not only the number of saves, but the saves in the psychologically right moments, which decide a match. And our goalkeepers are experts in this.”