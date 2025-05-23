Marsenic: “We do not only have artists — we also have workers”

Marsenic has been part of the Füchse squad since 2018. The line player is one of three Berlin players to have won the EHF Champions League title, along with Dejan Milosavljev (Vardar 2019) and Manuel Strlek (Kielce 2016). Back in 2017, Marsenic raised the trophy with Vardar.

“In the end, it is the same situation for Füchse now as we had with Vardar eight years ago: We arrive in Cologne as the underdogs, and we all know that in LANXESS arena, everything can happen. Rarely, the favourites won in the end. So of course, we aim for the trophy, but we are humble, as only teams with the highest quality are part of the EHF FINAL4. And we count on huge support from our fans.”

After eliminating Aalborg in a dominant way in the quarter-finals, Füchse Berlin will lock horns with HBC Nantes in the semi-final on 14 June.

“Nantes proved to be a top-class team, with strong players and a lot of experience. They run a lot,” says Marsenic. “No matter which team we face, we have to win twice to be on the podium on Sunday night.”