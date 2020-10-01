On-fire Palmarsson leads Barça to MOTW win

At the age of 21, he became the youngest ever two-time EHF Champions League winner, with THW Kiel.

One month after his 22nd birthday, he was the youngest member ever of an Olympic All-star Team, at the 2012 London Games.

Also, he was the first player to become MVP at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 for a second time, and in December he could break another EHF FINAL4 record as he is set to appear at the event for a ninth time in his career.

Fair to say that Aron Palmarsson is always on top.

On Thursday night, the 30-year-old Barça centre back got another recognition of his strength, as he was awarded Player of the Match, presented by Iqoniq, in the Match of the Week at HBC Nantes.

Scoring six goals from seven attempts was one reason for his award, his great passes were another, as Barça secured a convincing 35:27 win in France.

Three factors were crucial to Barça's win

“It was not an easy task. Nantes have a great team, it was hard for us to win here,” the Icelandic star said.

But in the end, three factors were crucial, according to Palmarsson.

“We played well in defence, Kevin Møller saved almost saved every shot after the break, and our attack was amazing.”

At the postponed VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 28/29 December, Barça are aiming for their ninth title.

For Palmarsson, it would be his third triumph in Cologne, after raising the trophy with Kiel in 2010 and 2012.