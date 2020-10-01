EHF Champions League
Raul wins duel of Entrerrios‘ brothers again
Thanks to a great performance by Danish goalkeeper Kevin Möller after the break, an impressive performance of Aron Palmarsson (awarded Player of the match) and an efficient way of attacking, Barça took the fortress at Nantes to win their third group match in a row. Only in the early stages was the match quite open, then the EHF Champions League record winners took a well-deserved fourth victory in their fifth encounter with Nantes. Like in the 2015 Champions League finals, Raul Entrerrios beats his brother Alberto, the coach of Nantes,
GROUP B REVIEW:
MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP) 27:35 (15:18)
- Barça - like Veszprem and Aalborg in this group - win their third group match to keep their 100% record.
- Nantes lost their second home match in a row after the 24:28 against Veszprem and remain on two points after their 35:27 win at Kiel.
- Kevin Möller was the hero of the second half, saving nine Nantes shots, but thanks to five goals and a great job as Barça playmaker, Aron Palmarsson was awarded Player of the Match, presented by IQONIQ
- Having scored already 107 goals in three matches, Barça have the best attack of all 16 sides.
- Barça have their next match on home ground against Zagreb, while Nantes travel to surprise package Aalborg.