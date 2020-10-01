Raul wins duel of Entrerrios‘ brothers again

Thanks to a great performance by Danish goalkeeper Kevin Möller after the break, an impressive performance of Aron Palmarsson (awarded Player of the match) and an efficient way of attacking, Barça took the fortress at Nantes to win their third group match in a row. Only in the early stages was the match quite open, then the EHF Champions League record winners took a well-deserved fourth victory in their fifth encounter with Nantes. Like in the 2015 Champions League finals, Raul Entrerrios beats his brother Alberto, the coach of Nantes,

GROUP B REVIEW:

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP) 27:35 (15:18)