Match of the Week captures play-off race in final games of 2022

As the dust settles on the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, attention returns to Europe’s elite club competition and three more rounds before 2022 comes to a close.

Match of the Week will hit Romania, Denmark and Montenegro in the coming three weeks, highlighting the intense jostling for position in the knockout rounds.

First up is CSM Bucuresti vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria on Sunday 4 December, where the hosts must win to ensure they stay in a three-way tie for first place in group A, while the visiting side lurk just two points behind.

We look just a bit further down the table a week later as Odense Handbold take on RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana. While both sides have their sights set on a long run this season, they can hardly afford defeat as danger lurks below in an incredibly tight group.

The final round of the calendar year sees WHC Buducnost Bemax challenge Group B leaders Györi Audi ETO KC. The visit of such prestigious and fierce rivals is certain to inspire the home side and their fans, still buoyed by Montenegro’s fantastic showing earlier this month.

All MOTW games receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.

Match of the Week for Rounds 7 to 9

CSM Bucuresti vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Sunday 4 December 2022, 16:00 CET

Odense Handbold vs RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Sunday 11 December 2022, 16:00 CET

WHC Buducnost Bemax vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Saturday 17 December 2022, 18:00 CET