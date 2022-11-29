Classic rivals clash again in star-studded Match of the Week

We have passed the halfway mark in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and this week’s round 8 clashes see clubs face the same opponents for the second week in a row.

The second half of the group phase in group A begins with Veszprém targeting a second straight win against Zagreb, while GOG will try to make up for last week’s loss against Paris. Porto are in desperate need of point as they host SC Magdeburg.

In group B, the legendary duel of Barça (ten-time winners) and THW Kiel (four titles) will be repeated as the Match of the Week after the thrilling draw last week. Celje hope to turn the tide against Szeged, while Kielce could profit from a Barça defeat, if they win in Elverum.