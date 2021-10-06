Match of the Week for rounds 4-6 confirmed

Following a barnstorming start to the EHF Champions League Men, expectations are high for the coming weeks in the group phase.

Match of the Week has provided some fascinating results already this season and we can look forward to more of the same in rounds 4 to 6.

On Thursday 14 October, FC Porto take on Telekom Veszprem HC in a clash between two sides sharing top spot in group B with two wins from three so far.

We stay in group B a week later with reigning champions Barça welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to town for a clash in which both will be going at full-throttle, having both lost a game early doors.

Group A is in the spotlight for round 6 with an encounter between the resurgent Pick-Szeged and last season’s finalists Aalborg Handbold, which may be an early indicator in the battle for the group’s top two places.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV with English language commentary alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 4 to 6

FC Porto vs Telekom Veszprem HC

Thursday 14 October at 20:45 CEST

Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Thursday 21 October at 20:45 CEST

Pick-Szeged vs Aalborg Handbold

Wednesday 27 October at 18:45 CEST