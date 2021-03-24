Match of the Week goes to Nantes for play-off action

HBC Nantes vs Lomza Vive Kielce has been selected as Match of the Week for the first leg of the EHF Champions League Play-offs.

The match in France takes place on Wednesday 31 March at 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV with commentary from Chris O’Reilly.

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Tournat returns with the enemy

After a turbulent season, Nantes found some form towards the end of the group phase, including a victory over Aalborg and a draw against Kiel, making them a seriously tricky prospect for Kielce, who were just knocked down to third place in group A at the last moment.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in Europe’s top-flight but they will be no strangers when they meet next Wednesday.

There is a strong Spanish connection between the two squads, with Nantes possessing four Spanish internationals and Kielce with three, plus coach Talant Dujshebaev.

It will also be Nicolas Tournat’s first game in Nantes as an opposition player. The imposing line player moved to Kielce last summer after eight years with the French club.