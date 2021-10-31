MOTW: CSKA (RUS) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 21:28 (13:14)

Mia Rej's goal seconds from the break secured Odense a narrow half-time lead, 14:13

in the second half, the Danish team enjoyed an amazing 9:0 run between minutes 35 and 51, which put them into a 24:15 lead and decided the match

Mia Rej was Odense's best scorer with eight goals, while Ekaterina Ilina netted six times for CSKA

Odense, who are ranked third in group B, maintain a perfect record in away matches this season, winning all three of them

CSKA suffered their first home defeat, and the Moscow-based team are fifth-placed with six points

Thörn heroics hold off comeback

Althea Reinhardt enjoyed an impressive game in Odense's goal, but it was after she was replaced by Martina Thörn that the visitors enjoyed their best streak in the match.

The Swedish goalkeeper recorded seven straight saves as CSKA were unable to score for 16 minutes, and she finished the game with a 57 per cent efficiency.