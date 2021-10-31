20211031 CSKA ODENSE 8041
EHF Champions League

Odense’s run after break secures win in Moscow

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev31 October 2021, 12:00

MOTW: CSKA (RUS) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 21:28 (13:14)

  • Mia Rej's goal seconds from the break secured Odense a narrow half-time lead, 14:13
  • in the second half, the Danish team enjoyed an amazing 9:0 run between minutes 35 and 51, which put them into a 24:15 lead and decided the match
  • Mia Rej was Odense's best scorer with eight goals, while Ekaterina Ilina netted six times for CSKA
  • Odense, who are ranked third in group B, maintain a perfect record in away matches this season, winning all three of them
  • CSKA suffered their first home defeat, and the Moscow-based team are fifth-placed with six points

Thörn heroics hold off comeback

Althea Reinhardt enjoyed an impressive game in Odense's goal, but it was after she was replaced by Martina Thörn that the visitors enjoyed their best streak in the match.

The Swedish goalkeeper recorded seven straight saves as CSKA were unable to score for 16 minutes, and she finished the game with a 57 per cent efficiency.

We are really happy about the win today. We knew it would be a tough match against a great team, so we are happy that we are taking the points. We started the first half at high speed and made a couple of mistakes but we got it under control in the second half and that is the key to the points today.

Ulrik Kirkely
Coach, Odense
