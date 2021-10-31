EHF Champions League
Metz in control to secure victory over Kastamonu
GROUP B
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 20:30 (9:13)
- 3:2 in the fifth minute was Kastamonu's only lead during the game
- in the second half, Metz's advantage extended to 13 goals three times
- Aristide N'Gouan from Metz was the match top scorer with six goals. Jovanka Radicevic netted five times for Kastamonu
- the French team are ranked second in the group with eight points after five matches
- Kastamonu's goalkeeper Merve Durdu made 13 saves during the match
Kastamonu struggle in top-flight
Before the start of the first season in Europe’s premier club competition, Kastamonu declared ambitious goals, but the reality has caught up with them.
Despite having reinforced the squad in the summer with former Buducnost player Jovanka Radicevic, the Turkish champions still find it hard to be competitive at this level. With no points in hand after six encounters, it will be hard for them to fight for a playoff spot, even if that chance still exists.