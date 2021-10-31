Metz in control to secure victory over Kastamonu

GROUP B



Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 20:30 (9:13)

3:2 in the fifth minute was Kastamonu's only lead during the game

in the second half, Metz's advantage extended to 13 goals three times

Aristide N'Gouan from Metz was the match top scorer with six goals. Jovanka Radicevic netted five times for Kastamonu

the French team are ranked second in the group with eight points after five matches

Kastamonu's goalkeeper Merve Durdu made 13 saves during the match

Kastamonu struggle in top-flight



Before the start of the first season in Europe’s premier club competition, Kastamonu declared ambitious goals, but the reality has caught up with them.



Despite having reinforced the squad in the summer with former Buducnost player Jovanka Radicevic, the Turkish champions still find it hard to be competitive at this level. With no points in hand after six encounters, it will be hard for them to fight for a playoff spot, even if that chance still exists.