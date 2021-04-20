Men’s 17 European Open will not take place in 2021

The European Handball Federation has been informed by the organisers of the Partille Cup that the world’s largest handball tournament for young players will not take place as planned from 5 to 10 July.

In its wake, the Men’s 17 European Open, which would have been jointly organised by the EHF together with Partille Cup and the Swedish Handball Federation, will also be cancelled.

The Men’s 17 European Open were scheduled from 5 to 9 July 2021.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that the Partille Cup cannot take place this year. Even though it was probebly expected, anything else would have been unrealistic given the current conditions. But we have had hope for a long time, and it feels empty and sad to have to make the decision to cancel," says Fredrik Andersson, Secretary General of the Partille Cup.