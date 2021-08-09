Men’s 19 EHF Championships begin in Skopje

21 nations will compete in the Men’s 19 EHF Championship over the next two weeks, with three events taking place in North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Latvia.

The first of those tournaments begins in Skopje on Monday evening with seven teams hoping to make a splash in their final international youth championship. The teams were divided into two groups.

Group A: Poland, North Macedonia, Greece

Group B: Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia Herzegovina

The preliminary round takes place on 9-12 September, followed by the placement matches, semi-finals and finals on 13-15 September

Widespread coverage on EHFTV and EHF social media

The Men's 19 EHF Championship will receive widespread coverage on the various EHF channels.

The entire event will be streamed live on EHFTV. Also, the Home of Handball social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as the reports on eurohandball.com will keep fans up to date throughout all the events.