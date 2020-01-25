Men’s EHF EURO 2022 logo unveiled

Although the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 is yet to conclude, European handball is already looking ahead to the 2022 edition, hosted by Hungary and Slovakia.

The first step on Saturday was the traditional handover of the EHF flag from the current organisers to their successors, in the presence of European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer.

Swedish organising committee Chief Executive Krister Bergström handed over the flag on behalf of Sweden, Austria and Norway to the Presidents of the Hungarian and Slovak Handball Federations, Mate Kocsis and Jaroslav Holesa

The main topic of Saturday’s event was the presentation of the EHF EURO 2022 logo, which includes the national colours of both host nations – red, green, white and blue. The logo relates closely to the event’s motto “watch games, see more”, highlighting the many opportunities for fans around the five venues.

The EHF EURO 2022 will be hosted by Bratislava (two groups of the preliminary round and main round) and Kosice (preliminary round) in Slovakia; Debrecen, Szeged (both preliminary round) and Budapest (preliminary round, main round and final weekend) in Hungary from 13-30 January 2020.

The matches in the Hungarian capital will be staged in the new Arena Budapest. The playing system with six preliminary round groups and two main round remains the same as in 2020.

“We want to show the fans from all over Europe more than just a traditional sport event, we hope for a giant festival,” said Szabolcs Biro, head of the Hungarian organising committee.

His Slovak counterpart Martin Simonidis added: “All hosting cities are easily accessible from all over Europe.”