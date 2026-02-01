Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

Players from six teams, including finalists Denmark and Germany, are represented on the team. The All-star Team includes the seven playing positions; the best defender; the best young player presented by Lidl; and the Most Valuable Player position.
Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team:
- Goalkeeper: Andreas Wolff (GER)
- Left wing: August Pedersen (NOR)
- Left back: Simon Pytlick (DEN)
- Centre back: Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL)
- Right back: Francisco Costa (POR)
- Right wing: Mario Šoštarić (CRO)
- Line player: Johannes Golla (GER)
- Defender: Salvador Salvador (POR)
- Young player: Francisco Costa (POR)
- MVP: Mathias Gidsel (DEN)
Gidsel is the first Dane on the list of the MVPs at the Men’s European Championship. Goalkeeper Wolff made it to the All-star Team once again, after he was voted in the 2024 edition and in 2016, when he was crucial in Germany’s EHF EURO title win.
The All-star Team attracted almost 12,000 votes through the Home of Handball app.