Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

01 February 2026, 13:00

Ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 final on Sunday, the tournament’s All-star Team has been chosen after thousands of fan votes, input from an expert panel and confirmation of the EHF.

Players from six teams, including finalists Denmark and Germany, are represented on the team. The All-star Team includes the seven playing positions; the best defender; the best young player presented by Lidl; and the Most Valuable Player position.

Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team:

  • Goalkeeper: Andreas Wolff (GER)
  • Left wing: August Pedersen (NOR)
  • Left back: Simon Pytlick (DEN)
  • Centre back: Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL)
  • Right back: Francisco Costa (POR)
  • Right wing: Mario Šoštarić (CRO)
  • Line player: Johannes Golla (GER)
  • Defender: Salvador Salvador (POR)
  • Young player: Francisco Costa (POR)
  • MVP: Mathias Gidsel (DEN) 

Gidsel is the first Dane on the list of the MVPs at the Men’s European Championship. Goalkeeper Wolff made it to the All-star Team once again, after he was voted in the 2024 edition and in 2016, when he was crucial in Germany’s EHF EURO title win. 

The All-star Team attracted almost 12,000 votes through the Home of Handball app. 

Euro26 Closing Press Conference L7A1945AM
