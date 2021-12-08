Montpellier will not match their longest winning streak in the EHF Champions League. The players from the French side might have thought that it was a done deal when Lucas Pellas scored a fastbreak to give MHB a two-goal advantage at the 57th minute.

But Mikita Vailupau decided otherwise, with the Brest right-wing stealing a ball and scoring the last two goals for his team, making sure they would be taking points for the second game in a row.

GROUP A:

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 31:31 (17:18)

The first half was all about both teams playing back and forth. The visitors were ahead most of the time, taking maximum advantage of three goals at the 28th minute, but without ever managing to retain it. Consequently, Meshkov remained in the game and were only down by one at half-time.

Both sides shared the leading position after the break. Montpellier could count on Karl Wallinius and Lucas Pellas. The Swedish duo scored a combined twenty goals to keep the lead.

But Brest made a late comeback, powered by their right-winger Mikita Vailupau, who scored nine, including the last two goals for his side.

Lucas Pellas finished top scorer of the game, scoring 13 for Montpellier.

Despite this draw, Montpellier remain on top of the group, with sixteen points, while Meshkov are seventh, tied with Zagreb with four points.

Mikita Vailupau saved the day for Meshkov

For 57 minutes, one thought that the player of the game would be either Karl Wallinius or Lucas Pellas, the two Swedish players from Montpellier. But the last two minutes made us change our minds, as Mikita Vailupau saved the day for his team. The right-winger already had a great game before that, having scored seven (nine goals from 12 shots in total). Still, his steal and his last two goals, including the equalizer twenty seconds before the final siren, gave his game a completely different taste. One that almost tastes like victory.