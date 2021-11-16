Metz and CSKA to finally clash in France
The ambitious duo of Metz Handball and CSKA were originally supposed to face each other in the opening round of the current DELO EHF Champions League season, but their match was postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Now that the group stage has reached its midway point, the rescheduled encounter will finally take place this Wednesday and it will be the first meeting between the sides in a European club competition.
Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSKA (RUS)
Wednesday 17 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides reached their maiden DELO EHF FINAL4 in recent years and while Metz finished fourth in 2019, CSKA took the same position in 2021
- this season, Metz are currently ranked second in group B, having won five of their six matches. Last week, the French team beat IK Savehof in Sweden 31:28
- CSKA, who are fifth-placed with seven points, claimed just one point from their last two games, splitting points with Krim Mercator Ljubljana (21:21) last Sunday
- it will be a special match for Ana Gros, as the Slovenian right back played for Metz between 2014 and 2018
- Meline Nocandy is Metz's best scorer with 35 goals, while Karina Sabirova and Sara Ristovska netted 23 teams each for CSKA