Metz and CSKA to finally clash in France

The ambitious duo of Metz Handball and CSKA were originally supposed to face each other in the opening round of the current DELO EHF Champions League season, but their match was postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Now that the group stage has reached its midway point, the rescheduled encounter will finally take place this Wednesday and it will be the first meeting between the sides in a European club competition.

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSKA (RUS)

Wednesday 17 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV