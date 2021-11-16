Anniversary for Barça, MOTW in Norway

For the third season in a row, Elverum will host a Match of the Week clash, with the developing Norwegian champions locking horns with Montpellier in group A on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Szeged (against Vardar) and Kiel (against Aalborg) have tough tests ahead, while Brest and Zagreb face in a battle to end their winless runs.

Can Kielce stay on top in group B? In order to do so, the Polish side will have to repeat their 2015 performance, when they were the last team to beat Barça in their own Palau Blaugrana. For Barça it is a very special duel, as it will be their 500th match in all European Cup competitions. Depending on the result of that game, Veszprém may use the opportunity to move one place higher, if they can win their away game in Zaporozhye.

GROUP A

MOTW: Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Wednesday 17 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Elverum are on eight points, one point below Montpellier in the current table

Elverum have levelled their longest ever unbeaten run in the Champions League on four matches (three wins, one draw), if they win, they will match their longest series of victories

Montpellier have won the last four matches to take eight of their nine points

the 2016/17 group phase saw these teams meet twice, each won their home match

Tobias Gröndahl has scored 23 times in the last three Champions League matches and is Elverum’s top scorer on 36 goals

Montpellier’s youngster Julien Bos is also flying high with 25 goals in his last three matches, including eleven against Brest, the 23-year-old is on 34 goals so far this season

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 17 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Brest and Zagreb are the only two of all 16 participants without a victory this season

Brest are still on zero, Zagreb took a draw against Elverum and have not won a Champions League match since March 2020

both teams clashed in the semi-final of the SEHA League in September, when Zagreb won 38:37 after penalty shootout

in the Champions League the Belarussian and Croatian champions duelled four times, Brest won twice, Zagreb once, one match ended in a draw

both top scorers, Ivan Cupic (Zagreb) and Stanislav Kasparek (Brest), are on 25 goals so far.

Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Thursday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Pick are on eight points, their last result was a dominant 31:28 win against Aalborg, while Vardar, on five points, lost their last three matches

Vardar took only one point away from home, a 27:27 in their opener at Elverum

Vardar have won six of 12 Champions League matches against Pick and lost four, their top duel were the quarter-finals in 2019, when Vardar qualified for Cologne, where they took their second title

while Timur Dibirov (Vardar) is on top of the EHF Champions League scorer list on 40 goals, line player Bence Banhidi has netted 25 times for Szeged

Vardar coach Veselin Vujovic steered Szeged’s Slovenians Nik Henigman, Borut Mackovsek and Dean Bombac to the World Championship bronze medal in 2017 as their coach

THW Kiel (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Thursday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV