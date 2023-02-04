Metz book quarter-final ticket after defeating Rapid

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 36:34 (20:17)

with the help of Kristina Jörgensen and Chloé Valentini, Metz were the first side to gain a significant lead

Ivana Kapitanovic, Metz's former goalkeeper who now wears Rapid's colours, stopped her teammates from last season midway through the first half – allowing her team to turn the tide and gain their first lead in the match (10:9)

the home team switched to a 5-1 defence, helping Camille Depuiset to make three saves in a row and lift Metz to a three-goal advantage

Rapid Bucuresti took a risk by playing without the goalkeeper, but the gamble did not pay out. Metz remained in front, but Rapid did not let go easily

Estavana Polman cut the French side's lead to one goal 10 minutes before the final whistle, but Hatadou Sako ensured that her team had a crucial two-goal lead heading into the last moments of the match

Eliza Iulia Buceschi brought a glimpse of hope to Rapid by scoring a penalty to make the score 34:35 with a minute to go. Trying to turn the match around, Rapid shifted from a 4-2 to 6-0 defence – but Jörgensen sealed the victory with her penalty shot

The French powerhouse

Metz confirmed why they are considered a powerhouse in Europe's top flight. In their best season in the EHF Champions League Women, the French side have only lost once. Stretching their winning streak to eight on Saturday, Emmanuel Mayonnade's team confirmed their direct quarter-final spot and first place in group B.

After securing a place among the top eight teams via the play-offs in the last two seasons, Metz are celebrating their first direct spot in the quarter-finals, which is only an extension of their top-notch season in the French championship, where they are unbeaten after 12 rounds. Metz will await the winner of the play-off tie between WHC Buducnost BEMAX and the fourth-ranked team of group A.

Credit for the photos in this article: Cedosa380