Vipers utilise back line to clinch big win against Krim

GROUP A

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 36:31 (20:15)

for the first time in history, Vipers have started the season with seven home wins in a row in the group phase of the Europe's premier competition

the reigning champions have now won 10 games in a row on their home court, in a streak dating back to last season

the three starting backs for Vipers – Anna Vyakhireva, Jamina Roberts and Markéta Jerábková – combined to score 23 goals for the reigning champions

the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022, Markéta Jerábková, was Vipers’ joint-top scorer, with eight goals, improving her overall tally this season to 87 goals, the third best scorer in the competition

Vipers have applied pressure on CSM, joining the Romanian side on 21 points at the top of the group standings, while Krim are tied with Bietgheim on 10 points before the last round of the group phase

Vipers pull no punches to clinch big win against Krim

Krim Mercator Ljubljana had the toughest schedule in the last two rounds of the group phase of the Europe's premier competition, facing the two teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals, Vipers and CSM.

The Slovenian champions had little chance to take something from the first match, as Vipers’ attack overpowered them. The reigning champions once again created excellent situations for their backs, who combined for 28 goals. After some moments of inconsistency, Vipers are back on track with a four-game winning streak and are equipped for a long run in the competition.

Credit for the photos in this article: Terje Refsnes / May Elin Aunli