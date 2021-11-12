Metz hope for another successful voyage

Metz Handball, who enjoy a perfect record away from home in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22, will try to extend their run on Sunday when they take on IK Sävehof in the Match of the Week in Sweden.

Group B also features two rematches of the last season’s play-off ties, as CSKA meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana and Odense Håndbold face title holders Vipers Kristiansand in a Nordic derby. Meanwhile, Györi Audi ETO KC will try to claim their seventh straight win against outsiders Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK.

In group A, another Hungarian team, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, look to extend their unbeaten streak on Saturday, when the fiery rivalry against CSM Bucuresti sees a new episode. On the other hand, Team Esbjerg and Rostov-Don will try to improve their win columns in away games against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and HC Podravka Vegeta.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 13 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV