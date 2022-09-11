Metz prove too strong for debutants Storhamar

Kenneth Gabrielsen, head coach Storhamar: "Metz are a good team and we knew it was going to be difficult. I want to say that I am proud of my team who did not give up anything."

Emmanuel Mayonnade: "Everyone knows that we worked hard to prepare for this game. We knew that Storhamar was a good team with good players, so we are obviously happy with this victory. The second half was not so good but it was important to start the competition in this way. The first home game was also in Nancy last year, let's hope for the same outcome this year."

Anniken Obaidli, Storhamar centre back: "Well done to Metz. The first half was difficult for us because of their strong defence. The second half was better for us and I'm happy with that."

Bruna de Paula Almeida, Metz centre back: "I am happy with my team for the first victory in the Champions League. We did the job in the first half, we started the second half badly. I think we still have a lot of things to work on, we have a long way to go, but our team is starting to show its true colours and I am proud of it."