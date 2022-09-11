Metz prove too strong for debutants Storhamar
In their season opener, Metz remained on the same level throughout the whole match and single-handedly beat the EHF Champions league newcomers from Storhamar 31:22.
Head coach Emmanuel Mayonnade saw almost all of his players scoring at least once. Storhamar were having a lot of trouble both in defence and attack resulting in only three goals scored in 18 minutes.
GROUP B
Metz Handball (FRA) - Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 31:22 (21:9)
- a milestone was reached right at the start of the match, as Tamara Horacek scored for 5:2 and Metz celebrated their 4,200th goal in the EHF Champions League
- Storhamar could not find a solution for sturdy French defence, leaving their goal-score same for 12 minutes
- a six-goal run of Metz mid-first half, mostly powered by Sarah Bouktit was decisive for the final score
- Storhamar head coach Kenneth Gabrielsen was trying to change tactics and motivate his team but Metz were propelling to a 12-goal lead at half-time and made a gap that remained almost until the end
- with eight goals, Maja Jakobsen became the top scorer of Storhamar
Flawless game flow
Storhamar might not be the opponent for comparison but Metz looked powerful on the home court. Their perfectly clicking defence and the fast attack left Storhamar without a real chance for a better result. Both goalkeepers had their share with 11 saves each while 11 players scored at least once - with Bouktit leading with six goals and Chloé Valentini following with five goals from as many attempts.
Kenneth Gabrielsen, head coach Storhamar: "Metz are a good team and we knew it was going to be difficult. I want to say that I am proud of my team who did not give up anything."
Emmanuel Mayonnade: "Everyone knows that we worked hard to prepare for this game. We knew that Storhamar was a good team with good players, so we are obviously happy with this victory. The second half was not so good but it was important to start the competition in this way. The first home game was also in Nancy last year, let's hope for the same outcome this year."
Anniken Obaidli, Storhamar centre back: "Well done to Metz. The first half was difficult for us because of their strong defence. The second half was better for us and I'm happy with that."
Bruna de Paula Almeida, Metz centre back: "I am happy with my team for the first victory in the Champions League. We did the job in the first half, we started the second half badly. I think we still have a lot of things to work on, we have a long way to go, but our team is starting to show its true colours and I am proud of it."