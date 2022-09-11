CSM mount hard-fought comeback to seal first win of the season

Dragan Adzic, Krim head coach: "I believe we played at a certain level but I also believe in the future we will only improve!"

Barbara Lazovic, Krim left back: "It was good to be back! Congrats to my ex-colleagues! It was very nice to play in this amazing hall again! I am proud of my girls, we had a good start but I believe we will improve in the future. At some point we lost our focus and CSM has a great team with quality players that punish you for your mistakes."

Adi Vasile, CSM head coach: "I believe it was in our advantage to play so many games before this one today in order to improve our level. Krim made us stretch completely to try to win the game and they put us under very big pressure but I am very proud of my girls because of how we understood to stay in the game. The first game is never easy but everybody is healthy, we got the victory and now we only have to improve!"

Grace Zaadi, CSM centre back: "It was amazing to play here! I knew that Sala Polivalenta has a great atmosphere and the crowd pushed us, it helped us a lot, and I am happy with the first impression that we have showed today! Today I am very happy that I played in the CSM jersey because I was looking forward to meeting the fans! I expect a lot from our fans because we expect them for strong battles here!"