Metz sail past Dortmund to book EHF FINAL4 place

Metz Handball secured their first EHF FINAL4 Women spot since the 2018/19 season after taking their second consecutive win against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, 32:19, to seal a 62:41 aggregate win in the EHF Champions League Women play-offs.

After Rostov-Don were eliminated from the EHF Champions League Women, the French side are the first team to progress to the final act of the competition.

PLAY-OFF, SECOND LEG

Metz Handball (FRA) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 32:19 (14:10)

First leg: 30:22. Metz won 62:41 on aggregate

the 13-goal loss was Dortmund's joint-biggest defeat in Europe's premier competition, tying the previous record, set against Györi Audi ETO KC, in November 2020

this was Metz’s biggest win in the EHF Champions League Women since a 14-goal win against HC Podravka Vegeta in October 2019

Metz confirmed their status as one of the top teams at home in the competition, having now lost only twice in their last 23 home games, winning 16 of those

the German side suffered their seventh consecutive loss in Europe's premier competition – their longest losing streak

for the first time in three seasons, Metz Handball have secured an EHF FINAL4 Women spot, despite losing four games in group phase, after potential quarter-final opponents Rostov-Don were eliminated

Metz are back among the best

Since returning to Metz this March after a season and a half at Rostov-Don, centre back Grace Zaadi has been nothing short of superb. Zaadi, who is enjoying her best season in the EHF Champions League, scored seven times in the two legs against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, helping Metz progress to the next phase of the competition.

The French side have never made the final of Europe's premier competition, but with a balanced roster and experienced coach Emmanuel Mayonnade on the bench, they might be a dark horse this time around.