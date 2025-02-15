Metz secure first place with 12th win; Krim clinch play-offs berth

After clinching quarter-finals berths two rounds ago, Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria officially secured their positions in the final standings in Group A, with a 34:28 win against CS Gloria 2018 BN and a 30:29 win against Podravka Vegeta respectively.

Krim Mercator Ljubljana are also through to the play-offs, after a 30:30 draw against NFH, while Buducnost scraped a hard-fought draw against Brest, 23:23, extending their chances of progression