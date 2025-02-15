Metz secure first place with 12th win; Krim clinch play-offs berth
After clinching quarter-finals berths two rounds ago, Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria officially secured their positions in the final standings in Group A, with a 34:28 win against CS Gloria 2018 BN and a 30:29 win against Podravka Vegeta respectively.
Krim Mercator Ljubljana are also through to the play-offs, after a 30:30 draw against NFH, while Buducnost scraped a hard-fought draw against Brest, 23:23, extending their chances of progression
We lost the game in the end in a similar way to the game in Bucharest. I'd say it is a matter of experience. We played well in attack in the first which helped us open the gap to four by the break. We're dealing with some injuries at the moment, but I feel like we've given our best out there proving we can play quality handball.
I am proud my team and the way we turned the game around in the second half. We knew how hard it is going to be to play here against a rising Podravka team, and we're really happy with this win. There are things we still have to work on, but I feel like our defense decided the game today.
Congrats to Metz! It is a difficult period for us, but the goal was to regroup and try to minimize mistakes. Everything was new for us today with the new head coach in charge, but we are determined to bounce back.
We played exactly the way we agreed to prior to the game today. We've got more extremely important matches coming our way shortly, and we are ready! All the best to Gloria moving forward.
It was a tough game mentally for us, as we were aware that it doesn't mean much in terms of the result, but we delivered a very good performance in the end. I feel like we can take a lot with us from this one.
We were well aware of how good they can be in those 7-vs-6 pieces, but we must be able to find a way to defend that. We have another important match coming our way in the next round, and we're looking forward to that.
I'm a bit frustrated after this one. We haven't been able to win many games this month, however I have to say we did deliver a good fighting performance today.
I'm proud of my team, and happy with the way they played today pushing hard throughout the entire course of the game. Important point in an amazing atmosphere here tonight.