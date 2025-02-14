EHF European Cup Men returns with Last 16

North Macedonia’s most exciting prospect

He is one of the exciting young players trying to gain important international experience in the EHF European Cup and to make a name for himself. Marko Mitev will be only 22 years old at the end of February but has impressed not only his coach, legend Kiril Lazarov, but reportedly also clubs around Europe.

At the World Championship in January, Mitev was an integral part of the Macedonian team that made a big step forward compared to the last tournaments. The centre back from HC Alkaloid scored 22 goals in six matches and added 14 assists for his country.

He could join the list of players like Arpad Sterbik, Dean Bombac, Robert Weber, Peter Johannesson and Manuel Zehnder, who all played in this competition or its predecessor and went on to the continent’s biggest clubs. Remember his name.

Photos © Filip Viranovski