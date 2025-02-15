Valcea, Ikast and Blomberg-Lippe all book quarter-final berths

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 February 2025, 22:00

An action-packed day in round 5 of the EHF European League's group phase saw the first quarter-finals tickets distributed wto SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Ikast Håndbold after cruising past BV Borussia Dortmund and Sola HK, respectively, to secure the knockout stage with the Romanian club destined to finish on top in Group B.


HSG Blomberg-Lippe mounted an impressive comeback and defeated JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball with a buzzer-beater by Nieke Kühne to book a ticket for the quarter-finals and to go on top in Group C, while Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC surprised KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin to take their first win in the group stage.


Finally, H.C. Dunarea Braila came off victorious from the trip in Spain to go on top in Group A, while Larvik celebrated a dominant win against Thüringer HC with all three teams still with a chance to make the quarter-finals.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH
GROUP B


Sola HK (NOR) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 26:32 (14:14)


With the Norwegian club seeking a win to stay in the race to reach the quarter-finals, Sola HK started the match brightly and dictated the tempo in the first half by taking a three-goal lead (11:8) in the 20th minute, but Ikast Håndbold did not let the hosts extend their lead and improved ahead of half-time to go level at the break. That being said, Søren Reinholdt Søndergaard Hansen's squad upped the tempo in the second half, especially in defense, and Ikast Håndbold conceded only three goals between half-time and the 47th minute, which ultimately decided the winner. Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen and Jamina Roberts scored six goals each, while Sola HK's Malin Holta scored 10 and was the match's top scorer, but Ikast Håndbold are going to the quarter-finals and the hosts were left disappointed and eliminated with one round to go in the group phase.

IN OTHER MATCHES


GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 38:25 (20:12)

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 29:32 (10:14)


GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 32:27 (18:10)


GROUP C

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 33:25 (16:11)

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 27:28 (15:12)

20250215 Solahk Ikasthåndbold 0061
Lilleby Photography
B25UZ178
Svein André Svendsen
IMG 6305
ATTICGO Bm Elche
20250215 MKC Mosonmagyarovar KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin 42
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
DSC 5279
https://foxaep.com
NEO0021
PREMIUM IMAGE SRL
NEO0357
PREMIUM IMAGE SRL
178A6099
