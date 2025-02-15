Valcea, Ikast and Blomberg-Lippe all book quarter-final berths

An action-packed day in round 5 of the EHF European League's group phase saw the first quarter-finals tickets distributed wto SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Ikast Håndbold after cruising past BV Borussia Dortmund and Sola HK, respectively, to secure the knockout stage with the Romanian club destined to finish on top in Group B.



HSG Blomberg-Lippe mounted an impressive comeback and defeated JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball with a buzzer-beater by Nieke Kühne to book a ticket for the quarter-finals and to go on top in Group C, while Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC surprised KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin to take their first win in the group stage.



Finally, H.C. Dunarea Braila came off victorious from the trip in Spain to go on top in Group A, while Larvik celebrated a dominant win against Thüringer HC with all three teams still with a chance to make the quarter-finals.