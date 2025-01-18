Metz take MOTW to stay unbeaten, Podravka enjoy thrilling win

Metz take MOTW to stay unbeaten, Podravka enjoy thrilling win

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
18 January 2025, 20:14

In round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 Metz Handball confirmed their leader status in group A, winning the Match of the Week against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria by 26:23. Krim Mercator Ljubljana's agony is extended as they were not able to keep up with CSM Bucuresti in Romania, allowing their opponents to end their winning drought.

Podravka Vegeta are riding high with a six-game unbeaten streak following another exciting finish in Koprivnica and winning against CS Gloria 2018 BN. Györi Audi ETO KC celebrated their 300th game in the EHF Champions League Women with another narrow win against Brest Bretagne Handball.

  • FTC failed to avenge their 19:24 defeat despite Angela Malestein's and Katrin Klujber's six goals, thus remaining in the second spot in the group; Metz further strengthened their leading status with Petra Vamos netting eight times
  • Player of the Match award went to Cléopatre Darleux, who was crucial for Metz's win against FTC with 15 saves at 42,86 per cent save efficiency
  • CSM ended their four-game negative streak by winning for the second time against Krim; they matched their previous record of the highest win against the Slovenian side — a 30:18 win in the EHF Champions League Women 2017/18 season
  • Cristina Neagu added 11 goals in CSM's convincing win against Krim, extending her overall tally to 1,185 as the leader of the Club of 1,000; second-place Jovanka Radicevic remains at 1,165
  • Josipa Mamic and Matea Pletikosic combined to score 15 goals in Podravka's win against Gloria, claiming third spot in the group
  • Katharina Filter's 18 saves at 39.13 per cent save efficiency were not enough for Brest to beat Györ led by Csenge Réka's six goals and five by Bruna Almeida de Paula

GROUP A

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 23:26 (11:13)

Metz started with solid defence and helped Cléopatre Darleux to enjoy 60 per cent save efficiency after only 15 minutes of play. It was a fulcrum for their lead, but turnovers allowed FTC to get back on track and give the game a more levelled feel. Things started to go awry for FTC with hasty attacks and forced misses, leaving them goalless for 15 minutes — a problem that extended also to the first 10 minutes of the second half.

However, when FTC tightened up their defence and used the most out of fast breaks, they locked it at 20:20. The last 10 minutes brought excitement as fans in Erd Arena were carrying FTC, but missed seven-metre penalties and clear chances prevented any progress. Metz set a four-goal lead in the closing stages and secured their ninth win of the season, remaining the only unbeaten team in the competition. 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH10705
We are very happy with the result, it wasn’t perfect, but we fought and had a great second half. FTC are a hard to beat opponent, but today we were stronger.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
0A3A5714
Today’s match was a difficult one. We fought a lot, but Metz were better, that’s how it is sometimes. Luck was not on our side, but I hope we meet again.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20250118SMIC3808
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC2368
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC2236
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC2426
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC2749
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC3883
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC3649
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC2929
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC3011
Szilvia Micheller
20250118SMIC3848
Szilvia Micheller

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 36:23 (17:8)

CSM were determined to end their negative streak, and from the first whistle, they were going strong. Led by their star Cristina Neagu, who scored almost half of their goals in the first half, the Romanian side powered ahead and set a give-goal lead. Ambros Martin was not satisfied with the performance in only his second game at Krim's helm and tried a different tactical approach, but even when Krim found a gap in their opponent's defence, Gabriela Moreschi came to the rescue. With all but assured victory, CSM were dictating the tempo and hit the double-digit lead soon. Krim are also struggling with their form and have now suffered six consecutive losses.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Helle
Ambros said it very well. You have days when nothing works and days where everything works. It is not funny to have a game like Krim had today as they have a very good team. It was a game where everything worked for us and I’m happy for that.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
20250211 Krim FTC Martin Quote
Congratulations to Helle, CSM played really good today! We came here thinking we could do a good job and take two points but after the first minutes we realized we cannot do this. I don’t know what to say about the game, nothing was working and we tried to fix it during the match but it was worse. Two different teams playing today”.
Ambros Martín
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (84)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (49)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (36)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (41)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (94)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (73)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (52)
Raluca Malnasi
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (43)
Raluca Malnasi

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 26:25 (15:15)

Just like their first encounter this season, we saw a tight game; and once again, it was the Croatian side that prevailed. Even though Gloria had a promising start, Podravka soon took over. While Gloria seemed like they hit the wall in the attack, Danila So Delgado Pinto and Seynabou Mbengue Rodríguez became their heroes, levelling by half-time. Podravka were on and off in the second half, not being able to hold onto their lead, and when Gréta Kácsor netted for 20:20, it was a cat-and-mouse game, with the home team having more focus on the deciding moment of the game. In another thrilling end in Koprivnica, Podravka endured the pressure and extended their unbeaten streak to six, celebrating their 60th win in the history of the competition.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

(After Game And Press Conference) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Glo (14)
I congratulate my team on such a difficult game against an excellent and rich team. We didn't have the weight to do something, but when you play at home and know that with a possible victory you are most likely in the round of 16, something always stands in the way and that holds you back. Our defence didn't concede too many goals, but it wasn't at its usual level. The team is maturing and it knows how to take such difficult games to its own advantage. We sneaked into the Champions League through a back door, that's something strange. It's something these girls have earned through work and sacrifice. As well as training for Christmas and New Year.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (62)
I want to congratulate my players because they fought all 60 minutes. We played good handball, but I think today the best team didn't win. This is life. I am very angry because we lost this game. We lost some moments in second half when we didn't play collectively, yet individually. In general, in attack we had a good game. In defence we played good, but we didn't have a good defence against their pivot.
Constantin Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (56)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (52)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (2)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (61)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (48)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (64)
Ivan Brkić
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (46)
Ivan Brkić

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:27 (14:13)

Györ had the best end to their 300th EHF Champions League Women match, beating Brest and remaining at the top of the group. The Hungarian side needed some time to get their engines going, trailing by a maximum of two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game. The outcome could have been worse, taking into consideration that Katharina Filter was on fire for Brest, saving 11 times at 44 per cent in the first 30 minutes. However, the French side did not build on it as a sheer number of turnovers hampered any progress, allowing Györ to use a 4-0 goal run to overtake the lead. From that moment on, Brest was trying their best to catch up, but Györ kept the momentum going, setting 23:19 in the 47th minute. Coralie Lassource and Anna Vyakhireva continued to pounce, proving instrumental for Brest, and narrowed the gap, but they fell short after Hatadou Sako's incredible saves in closing moments, accepting a narrow defeat.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250118 Eto Brest Celebrate 2
This is why we play handball, so we can fight such big battles. This is a huge victory for us, because Brest are an incredibly tough opponent. We needed this success for our confidence after the difficult period and the loss of Kari, so it is certainly good for the team's spirit. In any case, we still have some work to do, for example, to not let the opponent close up when we build a bigger lead during the match. I am proud of the team because we managed to defeat a great opponent.
Csenge Réka Fodor
Left wing, Györi Audi ETO KC
20250118 Eto Brest 10 B (1)
Of course we are disappointed, because it was a very tough match. Details decided, but we made a lot of mistakes in attack, and our inaccuracies in defence were also punished by the opponent. We are in a very tough group, in which every point counts, so we have to focus on finishing in the best possible place.
Coralie Lassource
Left wing, Brest Bretagne Handball
20250118 Eto Brest 5 Celebrate 2
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 17 Celebrate
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 13 B
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 99 Celebrate
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 10
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 26 Celebrate
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest 8 B
Aniko Kovacs
20250118 Eto Brest Fans
Aniko Kovacs
20250117 ECW L16 Preview Malaga Main
Previous Article Seven quarter-final spots at stake in European Cup Women
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Kretzschmar 59
Next Article Bensheim/Auerbach and Fredrikstad mount stunning comebacks

Latest news

More News