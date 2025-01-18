FTC failed to avenge their 19:24 defeat despite Angela Malestein's and Katrin Klujber's six goals, thus remaining in the second spot in the group; Metz further strengthened their leading status with Petra Vamos netting eight times

Player of the Match award went to Cléopatre Darleux, who was crucial for Metz's win against FTC with 15 saves at 42,86 per cent save efficiency

CSM ended their four-game negative streak by winning for the second time against Krim; they matched their previous record of the highest win against the Slovenian side — a 30:18 win in the EHF Champions League Women 2017/18 season

Cristina Neagu added 11 goals in CSM's convincing win against Krim, extending her overall tally to 1,185 as the leader of the Club of 1,000; second-place Jovanka Radicevic remains at 1,165

Josipa Mamic and Matea Pletikosic combined to score 15 goals in Podravka's win against Gloria, claiming third spot in the group

Katharina Filter's 18 saves at 39.13 per cent save efficiency were not enough for Brest to beat Györ led by Csenge Réka's six goals and five by Bruna Almeida de Paula

GROUP A

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 23:26 (11:13)

Metz started with solid defence and helped Cléopatre Darleux to enjoy 60 per cent save efficiency after only 15 minutes of play. It was a fulcrum for their lead, but turnovers allowed FTC to get back on track and give the game a more levelled feel. Things started to go awry for FTC with hasty attacks and forced misses, leaving them goalless for 15 minutes — a problem that extended also to the first 10 minutes of the second half.

However, when FTC tightened up their defence and used the most out of fast breaks, they locked it at 20:20. The last 10 minutes brought excitement as fans in Erd Arena were carrying FTC, but missed seven-metre penalties and clear chances prevented any progress. Metz set a four-goal lead in the closing stages and secured their ninth win of the season, remaining the only unbeaten team in the competition.