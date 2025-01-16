More excitement awaits in next EHF Champions League Women clashes
The excitement in group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 continues to build, as the Match of the Week travels to Hungary for the clash of the top two teams. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will try to beat Metz Handball and take the leading spot. Podravka hope they will maintain their positive run against Gloria, while CSM Bucuresti, Krim Mercator Ljubljana, Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold all hope to get back on the winning track.
The modern rivalry between Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball will see its 13th chapter played, with yet another close match expected in group B, while Buducnost look to capitalise on their uptick in form against Ludwigsburg.
In the last match we faced significant challenges against the team of Metz, but we expect more from the rematch. After analysing the game, we have identified the mistakes that, once corrected, can make us more effective. In the upcoming match we will do everything we can to secure the two points.
It's a long season, so the players have to be at a high level all the time. We work well, we are focused and hungry for success. The last game, against FTC, was close. We suffered against their defence and goalkeeper. We definitely need to be more aggressive in front of the goal in the future, especially in key moments. We had a chance, but we did not take it. We were too nervous. I think that was what broke the game in the end. On Saturday we need to control those moments more and I think we will do it.
We are in a very nice position that we certainly did not expect, no matter how much we believed in ourselves. It gives us hope that we are on the right path and that we want more. We are on a great streak — in the last five games we had four wins and one draw against eminent teams that represent the very top of world and European handball. I firmly believe in the girls and that we will have both feet on the ground.
We want to play with desire, energy and fight for every ball in this game. We know it will be a tough match, it is important to have a compact and aggressive defence, also to play collectively in attack and be focused until the last second of the match.
I expect a match like when we met in Denmark, where it fluctuated a lot. It was a tough fight. I hope that on Sunday we manage to get the game into our rhythm, with a high tempo. Nykøbing have had some varying results recently. But they have a high level and they will certainly come back strong on Sunday.
This is the final call for us. Many tough games have been played and even though we have played with strong efforts several times, we have only three points on the board. We will do all we can to open an opportunity for a big comeback in this group. The possibility is small but when this team face a wall, they fight 100 per cent for each other. We go all in again.
Our Champions League group is really though, every victory brings confidence to the team, as we get closer to our collective goals. This season no victory can be taken for granted. Every game is different, it’s hard to say precisely what will make the difference at home. We obviously are going to watch the first leg and have a good strategy, but we will also have to be able to find out during the game.
We've got a very busy schedule, with a series of matches every three days and some big away games like this weekend's Champions League clash. We are going to have to be aggressive against a very good Györ team.
Our energy and confidence are at a higher level after the victory against Vipers in the last round. We believe we can show even more in the upcoming games. I expect a tough and demanding game in Germany. We know how Ludwigsburg plays—they run a lot and are very physically prepared. However, our focus is on our own game, and I believe everything depends on us. If we play aggressively in defence and stay disciplined in attack, I think we can deliver another strong performance like the one against Vipers.
In the last few days, we carefully analysed our game in Brest to identify the mistakes made and to find the best solutions to improve the game. On Sunday we will approach a slightly changed game strategy and, with the help of our supporters, I hope for a good result against Odense.