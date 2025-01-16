More excitement awaits in next EHF Champions League Women clashes

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
16 January 2025, 11:00

The excitement in group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 continues to build, as the Match of the Week travels to Hungary for the clash of the top two teams. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will try to beat Metz Handball and take the leading spot. Podravka hope they will maintain their positive run against Gloria, while CSM Bucuresti, Krim Mercator Ljubljana, Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold all hope to get back on the winning track.

The modern rivalry between Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball will see its 13th chapter played, with yet another close match expected in group B, while Buducnost look to capitalise on their uptick in form against Ludwigsburg.

GROUP A

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 18 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • it is a showdown between two of the group's top teams — Metz lead with 17 points, while FTC are right behind with 16
  • Metz remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, with just one draw at the start of the season against Storhamar Handball Elite
  • FTC come into this round on a four-game winning streak; their last defeat was 24:19 in the match against Metz in round 5
  • left wing Chloé Valentini and line player Sarah Bouktit remain Metz's main forces this season with 56 and 58 goals scored respectively; Daria Dmitrieva netted 48 times for the Hungarian side
  • starting next season, Jesper Jensen is taking over FTC's helm — he will take over from Allan Heine after stepping down from Denmark’s national team
  • French national team player and former Metz goalkeeper Laura Glauser will clash against her former club, as the fourth-best goalkeeper of the competition with 72 saves at 33.8 per cent save efficiency
  • if FTC win it will be their 130th win in the EHF Champions League Women
  • in their 21 previous encounters, FTC held ten wins, Metz nine, while two games ended in a draw

20250116 CLW Preview FTC Quote
In the last match we faced significant challenges against the team of Metz, but we expect more from the rematch. After analysing the game, we have identified the mistakes that, once corrected, can make us more effective. In the upcoming match we will do everything we can to secure the two points.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 18 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are in need of a win, sitting on eight points each, in fourth and fifth place in the group
  • CSM are on a tough four-game losing streak, with their last win in October 2024 against Krim (31:29); Krim are also struggling with five consecutive losses
  • CSM's centre back Elizabeth Omoregie is the competition's second-best scorer with 64 goals, Ana Gros netted 53 for Krim
  • Krim's right wing Jovanka Radicevic is on 1,165 goals in the competition, nine behind Cristina Neagu, who is the leader of the Club of 1,000 with 1,174 goals
  • in 13 previous clashes, Krim managed to beat CSM only twice — in 2019 (23:22) and 2023 (28:26)

033A0406
It's a long season, so the players have to be at a high level all the time. We work well, we are focused and hungry for success. The last game, against FTC, was close. We suffered against their defence and goalkeeper. We definitely need to be more aggressive in front of the goal in the future, especially in key moments. We had a chance, but we did not take it. We were too nervous. I think that was what broke the game in the end. On Saturday we need to control those moments more and I think we will do it.
Ambros Martín
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka are riding high with a five-game unbeaten streak, sitting in third place with nine points, while Gloria are in sixth with six points
  • Podravka have been strong at home this season, with only CSM and Krim being able to take two points in Koprivnica, while Gloria have lost all four away games
  • a win for Podravka would be their 60th in the EHF Champions League Women
  • both teams rely on their goalkeepers — Podravka's Lucija Bešen stopped 83 attempts at 31,8 per cent save efficiency, while Renata De Arruda has 72 saves at 31,44 per cent
  • their first-ever clash ended in a 29:25 win for Podravka, led by centre back Matea Pletikosic

20240919 CLW Obrvan Quote
We are in a very nice position that we certainly did not expect, no matter how much we believed in ourselves. It gives us hope that we are on the right path and that we want more. We are on a great streak — in the last five games we had four wins and one draw against eminent teams that represent the very top of world and European handball. I firmly believe in the girls and that we will have both feet on the ground.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta
IMGL2481
We want to play with desire, energy and fight for every ball in this game. We know it will be a tough match, it is important to have a compact and aggressive defence, also to play collectively in attack and be focused until the last second of the match.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN)
Sunday 19 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a Scandinavian clash between two of the group's bottom teams — Nykøbing claimed three points so far, Storhamar five
  • their first clash of the season ended with a 33:28 Storhamar win, with their best scorer, centre back Anniken Obaidli, netting seven times in that game
  • since then, the Danish team won only once — against CS Gloria 2018 BN, and had a draw with Podravka, while Storhamar are on a three-game losing streak
  • Anniken Obaidli will once again clash against her sister Mona, who plays for Nykøbing
  • the two teams also met in the EHF European League Women in the 2023/24 season, when both games were won by Storhamar
  • Nykøbing have the second-least efficient defence in the competition, conceding an average of 30.33 goals per game (273 goals total)

FOL 1939
I expect a match like when we met in Denmark, where it fluctuated a lot. It was a tough fight. I hope that on Sunday we manage to get the game into our rhythm, with a high tempo. Nykøbing have had some varying results recently. But they have a high level and they will certainly come back strong on Sunday.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
20250117 CLW Preview Nykøbing Quote
This is the final call for us. Many tough games have been played and even though we have played with strong efforts several times, we have only three points on the board. We will do all we can to open an opportunity for a big comeback in this group. The possibility is small but when this team face a wall, they fight 100 per cent for each other. We go all in again.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub
20250111 NFH HC Podravka 010 0229

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday, 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this will be Györ’s 300th match in the EHF Champions League Women, only the third side to reach that milestone, after Buducnost and Krim Mercator Ljubljana
  • the Hungarian side has won the largest number of matches so far in the history of the competition, 226, 65 more than the second-placed club
  • no team has scored more goals than Brest this season, with the French side being the only team to beat the 300-goal milestone, currently at 301 goals scored
  • Brest’s coach Raphaëlle Tervel spent two seasons at the Hungarian side, between 2012 and 2014, and was the assistant coach for Györ between 2022 and 2023
  • Györ have won six out of the 12 mutual matches — three of those wins were by a single goal, with five matches ending in draws and Brest winning a single game against the Hungarian side

20241109 Eto Rapid 27
Our Champions League group is really though, every victory brings confidence to the team, as we get closer to our collective goals. This season no victory can be taken for granted. Every game is different, it’s hard to say precisely what will make the difference at home. We obviously are going to watch the first leg and have a good strategy, but we will also have to be able to find out during the game.
Estelle Nze Minko
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC
I94A0585
We've got a very busy schedule, with a series of matches every three days and some big away games like this weekend's Champions League clash. We are going to have to be aggressive against a very good Györ team.
Pauline Coatanea
Right wing, Brest Bretagne Handball

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Sunday, 19 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Buducnost are coming after their maiden win in this season of the European premium competition, ending their winless streak against Vipers last week
  • the Montenegrin side’s away form has been patchy over the last seasons, winning only twice in 15 tries away from Podgorica
  • Ludwigsburg have also been hit-and-miss on their home court, as the German champions only won two points at home this season, with a single win in four matches
  • Buducnost have scored the lowest number of goals this season, 217, 47 less than Ludwigsburg
  • in the seven mutual matches between the two sides, Buducnost have won three, while Ludwigsburg clinched four wins, including this season’s 36:25 win, the largest secured by the German side

Img2 (11 Of 26)
Our energy and confidence are at a higher level after the victory against Vipers in the last round. We believe we can show even more in the upcoming games. I expect a tough and demanding game in Germany. We know how Ludwigsburg plays—they run a lot and are very physically prepared. However, our focus is on our own game, and I believe everything depends on us. If we play aggressively in defence and stay disciplined in attack, I think we can deliver another strong performance like the one against Vipers.
Tanja Ivanovic
Right back, Buducnost

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 19 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Rapid are in the middle of their largest-ever losing streak in their history in the European premium competition, seven matches in a row
  • no team has conceded as many goals as Rapid did this season, 291; Odense have the second-best attack, with 286 goals scored
  • Rapid are now tied with Buducnost in the last place of the standings, with both teams currently on three points each, in a fight for the last play-offs spot in this group
  • Odense lost a single match on their home court this season, against Györ, while Rapid have a single win in their last 15 away matches in the EHF Champions League Women
  • in the first match between the two sides this season, Odense secured a comfortable 32:24 home win against Rapid

161124 Rapid Gyor 534 (1)
In the last few days, we carefully analysed our game in Brest to identify the mistakes made and to find the best solutions to improve the game. On Sunday we will approach a slightly changed game strategy and, with the help of our supporters, I hope for a good result against Odense.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti
5P9A0632 Dxo

Photos © Kevin Clement (main), Nykøbing Falster Håndbold & Lau Nielsen (in-text)

CA 9921
