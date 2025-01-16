More excitement awaits in next EHF Champions League Women clashes

The excitement in group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 continues to build, as the Match of the Week travels to Hungary for the clash of the top two teams. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will try to beat Metz Handball and take the leading spot. Podravka hope they will maintain their positive run against Gloria, while CSM Bucuresti, Krim Mercator Ljubljana, Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold all hope to get back on the winning track.

The modern rivalry between Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball will see its 13th chapter played, with yet another close match expected in group B, while Buducnost look to capitalise on their uptick in form against Ludwigsburg.