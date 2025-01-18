Bensheim/Auerbach and Fredrikstad mount stunning comebacks
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC continued their perfect start to life in the EHF European League Women group phase with victories against Super Amara Bera Bera, Larvik and ATTICGO Bm Elche, respectively, while Fredrikstad Ballklubb defeated Paris 92 to secure their first-ever win in this stage of the competition after coming from behind.
Our defence didn't stand up well in the first half. Communication was not so good. Second half was better. More energy and fighting spirit. We got into the game better, found good solutions and I'm looking forward to Paris!
It was a really tough game. We wanted to come here and make it difficult for the opposition, so we tried to fight hard the whole time. The other team was better than us in the second half, but it was hard work to get here. But it's not that bad, so we're a bit proud of it. And it's good because we still have four games to go and we hope to get to the next round.
Very tough match and I am very pleased with took the points.
It was a different game that I anticipated, and we had every chance to win this.
It was a sweet defeat. I'm looking forward to getting home and watching the game again to enjoy what we've done. It was a very good game. We were better than Thüringer HC in 80% of the game, in many things, and you can even say that we were unlucky in the end not to be able to score. I am very happy with the reaction of my players after the first day.
It was a tough game. We had better control of the first half, but it got complicated in the second half. Elche are a very intense team that fights for every ball. I must congratulate them for the game they played. Due to the intensity they put into it, we had to fight like crazy, especially in the last minutes, to be able to win the game.
It's frustrating. We're still on a four-game winless streak, but things are looking up. It's a difficult period for us.
I feel like we played really well, and I’m so proud of the team.