Bensheim/Auerbach and Fredrikstad mount stunning comebacks

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 34:32 (14:18)

In a high-scoring match, the Flames took their time to turn their engines on and needed a top-level performance in the second half to mount a comeback. With that being said, the German club recovered from Bera Bera's four-goal lead (14:18) after the break, with the talented right back Nina Engel scoring six of her 11 goals in the second half and helping her teammates to even take a four-goal lead (28:24) of their own in the 46th minute. Elba Álvarez Torrado (7) and Elke Josseline Karsten (7) combined for 14 goals in Bera Bera's squad, but that was not enough to keep their momentum as the Spanish club squandered a decent lead, and now, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames sit alone on top in group D with a perfect record and four points after a couple of rounds played.