Bensheim/Auerbach and Fredrikstad mount stunning comebacks

Bensheim/Auerbach and Fredrikstad mount stunning comebacks

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
18 January 2025, 21:48

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC continued their perfect start to life in the EHF European League Women group phase with victories against Super Amara Bera Bera, Larvik and ATTICGO Bm Elche, respectively, while Fredrikstad Ballklubb defeated Paris 92 to secure their first-ever win in this stage of the competition after coming from behind.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 34:32 (14:18)

In a high-scoring match, the Flames took their time to turn their engines on and needed a top-level performance in the second half to mount a comeback. With that being said, the German club recovered from Bera Bera's four-goal lead (14:18) after the break, with the talented right back Nina Engel scoring six of her 11 goals in the second half and helping her teammates to even take a four-goal lead (28:24) of their own in the 46th minute. Elba Álvarez Torrado (7) and Elke Josseline Karsten (7) combined for 14 goals in Bera Bera's squad, but that was not enough to keep their momentum as the Spanish club squandered a decent lead, and now, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames sit alone on top in group D with a perfect record and four points after a couple of rounds played.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Engel 56
Our defence didn't stand up well in the first half. Communication was not so good. Second half was better. More energy and fighting spirit. We got into the game better, found good solutions and I'm looking forward to Paris!
Nina Engel
Right back, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Gavilan Prades 41
It was a really tough game. We wanted to come here and make it difficult for the opposition, so we tried to fight hard the whole time. The other team was better than us in the second half, but it was hard work to get here. But it's not that bad, so we're a bit proud of it. And it's good because we still have four games to go and we hope to get to the next round.
Elke Josseline Karsten
Left back, Super Amara Bera Bera

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 24:27 (11:13)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250117 Larvik Braila Braila Coach
Very tough match and I am very pleased with took the points.
Jan Leslie Lund
Head coach, H.C. Dunarea Braila
20250117 Larvik Braila Larvik Coach
It was a different game that I anticipated, and we had every chance to win this.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Larvik

GROUP A

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 27:28 (11:15)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 3366
It was a sweet defeat. I'm looking forward to getting home and watching the game again to enjoy what we've done. It was a very good game. We were better than Thüringer HC in 80% of the game, in many things, and you can even say that we were unlucky in the end not to be able to score. I am very happy with the reaction of my players after the first day.
Joaquín Rocamora
Head coach
IMG 3333
It was a tough game. We had better control of the first half, but it got complicated in the second half. Elche are a very intense team that fights for every ball. I must congratulate them for the game they played. Due to the intensity they put into it, we had to fight like crazy, especially in the last minutes, to be able to win the game.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) 26:28 (16:14)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

F72P7406
It's frustrating. We're still on a four-game winless streak, but things are looking up. It's a difficult period for us.
Barbara Moretto
Right back, Paris 92
F72P7364
I feel like we played really well, and I’m so proud of the team.
Selma Henriksen
Line player, Fredrikstad Ballklubb
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera 70
Lisa Schuster
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Soffel Ehlert Kretzschmar Friedberger 68
Lisa Schuster
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Hurst 60
Lisa Schuster
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Kretzschmar 59
Lisa Schuster
20250117 Larvik Braila
Svein André Svendsen
20250117 Larvik Braila Larvik5
Svein André Svendsen
IMG 3338
CBM Elche
IMG 3414
CBM Elche
IMG 3395
CBM Elche
F72P7364 (1)
Antonio Borga
F72P7172
Antonio Borga
F72P7148
Antonio Borga
F72P7323
Antonio Borga
F72P7506
Antonio Borga
20250118SMIC2368
Previous Article Metz take MOTW to stay unbeaten, Podravka enjoy thrilling win
20250119 Storhamar NFH 4
Next Article Low-scoring matches produce EHF Champions League drama

Latest news

More News