Seven quarter-final spots at stake in European Cup Women

Double-header specialists in action

Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino know what it means to play, and win, double-headers. The Spanish side has her third double-header of the European Cup season coming up this weekend, when they host WAT Atzgersdorf from Austria on Saturday and Sunday. Previously, Porrino defeated SSV Brixen Südtirol in round 2 and Bursa Buyuksehir BS in round 3 after playing their opponents twice in one weekend both times. Atzgersdorf most recently played again Spanish opponents in round 3 of the 2022/23 season, when they lost to Motive co. Gijon.

The other double-header this weekend takes place in North Macedonia, where Last 16 debutants WHC Cair Skopje hope to take the next step when hosting DHC Slavia Praha for two matches in two days.

photos © 2025 Malaga Costa del Sol (main); Off Book / Agencja Kreatywna (in-text)