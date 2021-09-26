Metz upset titleholders

After defeating Odense Håndbold in Denmark a week before, Metz Handball were too strong for another Nordic rival, defending champions Vipers Kristiansand 23:18.

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 23:18 (14:9)

Metz played their first home match of the season, as their round 1 game with CSKA was postponed

Vipers led just once during the match, 4:3, while the home side were dominant for most of the game

the French side have a maximum of four points after two games, while title holders Vipers are on two points after three encounters

both sides' top scorers ended the match with five goals: Meline Nocandy (Metz) and Nora Mork (Vipers)

in round 4 on 16/17 October, Vipers will host Kastamonu, while Metz are scheduled to play at Krim

Sako key to Metz's success

While no players did an extraordinary job in Metz's attack, it was their goalkeeper Hatadou Sako who played a crucial role in the match.

Already in the first half, the 25-year-old recorded eight saves, and she added six more after the break, ending up with an impressive 45 per cent save rate.