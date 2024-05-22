Michalovce looking for revenge as Elche hold advantage

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)
Friday 24 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Michalovce have won all seven matches they have played at home in the current EHF European Cup season, including doubleheaders in rounds 2 and 3
- Elche have played three times away from home, winning twice and losing at Madeira Andebol SAD 27:26 before taking an impressive victory at home, 33:22
- Elche's Danila So Delgado converted just three of her eight shots in the first leg, but she continues to top the competition's scoring chart with 59 goals
- Michalovce have the chance to write history, as no women's team from Slovakia has ever won a European club competition
- Spanish teams have been dominant in the EHF European Cup in recent years, but Elche are yet to win their first continental trophy
Slovak team rely on team performance
While So Delgado is the top scorer of the competition, Michalovce's leading scorer Marija Radovic only takes a seventh place in that chart with 46 goals. However, a number of her teammates are not far behind; Martina Popovcova (43 goals), Livia Kluckova (41) and Iryna Kompaniiets (40).
Therefore, the Slovak side rely on a team performance, and they are actually the team with the most goals in the competition -371 goals in 11 matches. And while they netted only 20 times away at Elche, Michalovce certainly have a chance to lift the trophy if they improve their attack.