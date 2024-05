Valur's iron mentality spoils the party in Piraeus

The Reykjavik-based club became the first-ever Icelandic side to win the EHF European Cup Men as Óskar Bjarni Óskarsson and his squad survived the extremely-difficult test in the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Greece to lift the trophy. Even though the few thousand passionate supporters who filled in the stands in red and white created an amazing atmosphere, Valur displayed strong determination to mount a comeback in the second half and then, lift the trophy despite the noisy surroundings. Valur finished the season in the EHF's third-tier competition with only the defeat from the return leg in Piraeus, but in the end, it proved to be their sweetest loss as they won the final and wrote history in the end.