Valur secure a decent lead ahead of the showdown in Greece

Željko Babic's squad will be hoping to mount a comeback in front of their own passionate fans next week in Chalkida because the Red and Whites kept up with Valur's high-energy tempo until the final five minutes when the hosts built their advantage.

FINAL, LEG 1

Valur (ISL) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE) 30:26 (14:14)

in a rather even first half, no team held a bigger advantage than a couple of goals, which set up a very interesting second half

the talented playmaker Benedikt Gunnar Óskarsson scored four goals without missing a single attempt in the opening 30 minutes, and he added another six in the second half, thus ending the match with perfect shot efficiency (10/10)

a clash of different playing styles as Óskar Bjarni Óskarsson's squad plays energetic and quick handball, while Željko Babic's squad patiently builds their attacks

Savvas Savvas was Olympiacos SFP's top scorer; the lethal left back scored 10 goals, while no other teammate of his scored more than four goals

the determined visitors from Greece looked unfazed by the passionate support from Valur's fans at first, but as the time went by, home supporters were getting louder and louder, and they pushed their favourites to secure a very important win in N1 höllin

The veteran's amazing second half show decides the first leg

Björgvin Pall Gustavsson rose to the occasion once again. The 38-year-old goalkeeper displayed a monstrous performance in the second half, saving 13 shots overall and nine of those after half-time. Additionally, Gustavsson's heroics came in decisive moments of the first leg when Olympiacos SFP were on the brink of regaining their lead or trying to narrow down the hosts' advantage. In the end, Gustavsson ended the match with high percentage (33.3) of save efficiency and, more importantly, as the winner ahead of the return leg in Greece next week.