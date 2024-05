Both Elche and Michalovce are through to their first-ever final in a European club competition. They nearly got to this stage of the EHF European Cup last season, but they both lost in the semi-finals.

Now they are here, with two duels for the coveted trophy coming up. Elche drew the right to host the first leg and will do so on Sunday 19 May at 12:00 CEST.

Only five days later, the new champions can be crowned following the return leg on Friday 24 May at 18:00 CEST.

Both legs of the EHF European Cup final on 19 May and 24 May will be streamed live on EHFTV.